Shaheen, Collins Introduces Bills to Improve Elderly Access to Innovative Diabetes Technology





June 22, 2021

(Washington, DC) – US Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME), co-chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, give seniors access to breakthrough diabetes technologies such as artificial pancreas Introduced a law to expand the transplantable continuous glucose monitoring system. Senator spoke on the Senate floor yesterday, urging colleagues to support ways to improve Medicare beneficiary access to innovative diabetes technologies. This will give the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) access to the latest diabetes management technology for older people. It is healthy and reduces the cost of overall care.

“My family can sympathize with the struggles faced by millions of people affected by diabetes and to navigate complex insurance networks to get the medical equipment they need. I’m familiar with the hoops I have to jump over to, “said Senator Shaheen. “As Co-Chair of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, I am proud to join Senator Collins and introduce bipartisan legislation to improve the quality of life for people with diabetes access technology. The law helps guide the rules of Medicare, ensuring that coverage keeps pace with the development of diabetes technology and that no one is priced from the technology needed to lead a healthy life. “

“Technology advances have made it easier to manage diabetes. But when cutting-edge diabetes technology comes to the market, it quickly benefits patients if older Americans can’t afford them. It won’t bring it, “Senator Collins said. “I’ve heard from many older people who were shocked to find that the technology they’ve long relied on to manage diabetes is no longer covered as they move from employer-provided insurance to Medicare. For example, one Mainer unfortunately wants to continue his current treatment plan, and the fact that Medicare can’t cover the specific sensors needed for an insulin pump means paying up to $ 8,000 each year. We had to face. Our bill helps ensure that outdated Medicare coverage standards do not impede access to technology that improves health care and reduces costs across the medical system. . “

How to improve access to innovative diabetes technology for Medicare beneficiaries establishes a special task force on coverage and payment for innovative diabetes technology and services to help older people access the latest diabetes management technology. Investigate and address the barriers you face. The Task Force reports annually and makes specific recommendations to the HHS Secretary and the Medicare Medicaid Service Center (CMS) administrator:

Existing Medicare benefit categories where innovative diabetes technologies and services should be covered. Changes to Medicare legislation and changes to existing benefit category regulations and quasi-regulatory guidance required to accommodate innovative diabetes technology and service coverage and payments. Elimination of other unnecessary burdens that impede access to innovative diabetes technology and services. Modifications to existing benefit category regulations and semi-regulatory guidance and proposals for new pay categories to cover specific technologies and services that cannot be covered by the new benefit category specifications. Proposals to streamline inter-ministerial management processes through greater FDA-CMS collaboration that facilitates rapid approval or approval and scope of innovative technologies and services for diabetics.

Senators Shaheen and Collins have worked together to raise awareness of the threat posed by diabetes, invest in research, and improve access to treatment options. In response to Senator bipartisan efforts, the CMS first approved the use of Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) in January 2017, and Medicare beneficiaries combined it with Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) in June 2018. Allowed to use the smartphone app.

In 2019, Senators will submit a bill to counter the rise in insulin prices over a decade, consistently pressure insulin manufacturers, insurers, and PBMs to hold the rising cost of life-saving insulin accountable. I’ve been calling.

