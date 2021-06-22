Powerful keynote speaker, musical headliner unveiled at Ignite 2021 Logistics Tech Conference





Houston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The Ignite 2021 conference hosted by PCS Software (PCS), a leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider, will bring shippers, freight carriers / intermediaries and supply chains. Announcing Outstanding Keynote Speakers Confirmed to Provide Addresses Chain Logistics Technology Providers and Industry Thought Leaders will meet in San Antonio from August 3rd to 5th.

Peter Hinssen will give the opening keynote at the event, giving an unparalleled perspective on the rapid acceleration of technology adoption in all aspects of business in the 21st century, not just supply chain logistics. Serial entrepreneur, advisor, keynote speaker, and best-selling author, Peter is one of the most popular thought leaders in fundamental innovation, leadership, and the impact of digital on society and business. He sent a message of innovation and technology adoption to viewers around the world, not only at companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Accenture and Microsoft, but also at major universities such as London Business School (UK) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. I have delivered it. ..

Andrew Wishnia, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy at the US Department of Transportation’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transport Policy, has also been confirmed to give a speech throughout Congress. Wishnia is a sustainability and infrastructure expert and is two very important challenges facing the North American transport logistics business, a previous role in the US Senate Environmental and Public Works Commission, the Federal Highway Authority. He is a Special Assistant to Policy and Senior Program Manager. At the White House Environmental Quality Council, Wischnias insights are at the forefront of the problems facing the industry.

The Ignite 2021 event is also a reunion of the supply chain logistics community after an unwilling interruption caused by a pandemic. And this event promises to last long for fun and leisure. Much of the fun is provided by live performances by Texas country music star Jason Boland and a straggler performing outdoor concerts featuring Texas barbecue, dance, and mechanical bull riding. Other leisure events include two professional golf courses and a water park on the grounds of JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio, where the event takes place.

For more information on PCS software and its comprehensive platform, please visit www.pcssoft.com. For more information on Ignite 2021 and registration, please visit this registration site.

About PCS Software PCS Software is a leader in AI-driven transportation management platforms, working on disruptive innovations for shippers, carriers and brokers in medium to large enterprises in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based API integrated PCS software automates the entire transportation logistics business through a single, comprehensive solution. The PCS platform, accessible from the web or companion mobile app, manages rate and route optimization, mode selection, shipping / bidding, carrier and vehicle management, safety and compliance, cargo yard management, payment / accounting and more. It provides powerful features. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com.

