Epic Online Services Launches Free Voice Chat and Anti-Cheat Features

Epic Online Services launches free voice chat and anti-cheat services for all developers.

Epic has also revealed its latest social numbers, connecting with 2.7 billion friends at Fortnite, Rocket League and the Epic Games Store, and expanding to over 500 million accounts.

All of this is supported by Epic Online Services, a set of online tools originally built for Fortnite, and is available to all game creators for free, making it easy to play games using the engine, store, or platform. Can be launched, manipulated, and scaled. Choice.

Voice and Easy Anti-Cheat tools further establish Epic Online Services for back-end services for game developers. Operating voice communications and Anti-Cheat in popular online games can cost millions of dollars.

By offering these online services to everyone for free, Epic has helped more developers build cross-platform games, connect the player community, grow the gaming industry, and everything is interconnected. We aim to realize the vision of Metaverse, the universe of the virtual world. Like novels such as Snow CrashandReady Player One.

Voice is a new cross-platform voice communication service that allows developers to use key game engines to integrate in-game voice chat functionality into their projects.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Prior to its release, Voice was integrated into Fortnite, battle-tested, and provided players with a built-in cross-platform solution for chatting and playing with friends. The service has proven to provide high-quality, stable, fast, and efficient voice capabilities on a large scale, Epic said.

Voice allows developers to provide players with one-on-one or group chat capabilities across multiple platforms during a match or in the lobby. A connection is established between authenticated users and relayed through the Epic Online Services backend server. Epic Online Services handles all scaling, quality of service, maintenance, multi-region presence, and other machines for voice servers.

Joining the Epic family in 2018, Easy Anti-Cheat is a well-established brand with nearly 10 years of experience serving over 100 online PC games worldwide. EasyAnti-Cheat is trusted for handling millions of users during peak hours. Its long-standing scalable system continues to evolve, allowing all games to benefit from new cheat prevention and detection technologies found in any of the games offered.

Easy Anti-Cheat gives developers direct control over in-game cheat prevention practices and maintains a fair competition between PCs and other platforms. The service integrates seamlessly with Epic Online Services player sanctions and player reports and is continually updated as cheats evolve.

