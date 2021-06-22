DC Innovation Award for Outstanding Indian Tech Innovators in Data Center and Cloud Technology





#DCIAwards embarks on a journey to truly create business by adopting and implementing future technologies to modernize data centers, build hybrid clouds, invest in automation, and rethink operations. The purpose is to recognize the “breakthroughs” achieved by the individual. The impact of making them the flag bearers of Indian technology adopters.

At the virtual ceremony on June 23, 2021, the following categories of “Champions of Change” will be honored:

Pioneer of DC Transformation Next Frontier of Digital Migration Best of Digital Resilience Best of Enterprise Modernization Best of DC Innovation Best of DC Automation

Members of the jury panel include Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy-Technology Fellow and Chief Data Scientist, Hulliverton, Former President-TiE’s DC Branch; Dr. Ganesh Natarajan-Chair: 5F World, Global Talent Track, Punecity Connect, SVP India, Founders: CAIA-Center For AI And Advanced Analytics, KalzoomAdvisors, and NES; Anand Patil -Director Systems Engineering, Cisco Systems and Mini Gupta -Partner, Technology Consulting-Cyber ​​security, Data Privacy, GRC technology at EY.

“2020 will be difficult for business leaders around the world, and these times will allow individuals to show their strength and pay attention. When people experience such adversity, they Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy said, “We will beat ourselves and develop the strength to name ourselves.”

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the planet and has effectively transformed the way businesses work, but it has also sparked reforms for these technology leaders, and the DC Innovation Awards aim to honor them. “, Says Dr. Ganesh Natarajan.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic has launched a global cloud competition. Organizations are working tirelessly to ensure that all their data is safe and secure. These cloud leaders are successful in their organization. We are paving the way for, “says Mini Gupta.

Finally, Trescon CEO Mithun Shettysaid said, “Technology is evolving exponentially and faces the constant challenge of keeping up with the pace of these new technologies. Therefore, innovation, especially during pandemics. Is essential for all organizations and adapts to today’s rapidly changing and highly competitive technology industry. “

The awards ceremony will be hosted on the virtual event platform Vmeets to help participants network and do business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also interact with speakers in Q & A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual booths, private counseling rooms, and private networking rooms.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3uIrZHd.

