AMD’s latest Radeon Adrenalin 20 2012.6.1 driver supports FSR “Fidelity FX Super-Resolution”





It didn’t take long for AMD to create and release the official FSR driver. RadeonAdrenalin202021.6.1 provided support for various games leaked earlier last week. Adrenalin 2020 21.6.1 is now available for download at the following link, but there are still questions about which games are supported.

Fortunately, AMD has also published the details. Let’s take a closer look.

Which games does Adrenalin 2020 21.6.1 support?

The long-awaited FSR “Fidelity FX Super Resolution” feature has been around for a while, but it took longer than usual to provide gamers. For those who don’t know, FSR is AMD’s answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS “Deep Learning Supersampling.” This is a feature that allows for better performance at higher screen resolutions.

The new FSR technology will be available in the following products:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 AMD Radeon RX 5000 RX VEGA series AMD Radeon RX 500/500 X series AMD Radeon Pro Duo AMD Radeon RX 400 series

Therefore, if you have any of the above products, you can theoretically download Adrenalin 2020 21.6.1 to see the performance gains you can achieve as of today.

AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS

It’s no secret that NVIDIA still has a huge advantage in DLSS capabilities, has been adopted on a much larger scale, and offers (at first glance) higher levels of performance and image quality results by comparison. However, what makes AMD’s solution so good is its versatility to support older products (up to Polaris RX 400 series), not just AMD Radeon RX 6000 series cards. In addition, FidelityFX Super Resolution also provides support for NVIDIA’s proprietary GeForce 10 (Pascal) graphics card.

However, FSR is still very new and support is very limited. However, with the latest adrenaline release, this technology will be available in the next game.

Anno 1800 Evil Genius 2 Godfall KingShunt Terminator Resistance The Riftbraker 22 Racing Series

This list isn’t very impressive, but we expect more games to be available in the near future. The selection of games that support FSR drivers is as follows:

Asterigos Baldur’s Gate III DOTA 2 Edge of Eternity FarCry 6 Farming Simulator 22 Forspoken Myst Necromunda: Hired Gun Resident Evil Village Swordsman Remake Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

This is a good choice for games that are likely to support this feature in the coming months. Expect that list to grow as more game developers join.

As far as the release notes are concerned, AMD posts on its website for support, bug fixes, and known issues.

“AMD Radeon RX 6800M Graphics Dungeon and Dragon Support: Dark Alliance AMD FidelityFX Super-Resolution (FSR) Support for Some Titles. Learn more about AMD. Fixed Issue RadeonFreeSync at end of game After performing a task switch between the extended display and the primary display, it may lock intermittently on the desktop, causing poor performance and stutter. Launching this game while DirectX 12 is running causes Anno1800 to crash. The AMD Cleanup Utility may clean up the folders / registry associated with the chipset / RAID installer from the system. Some Radeon Graphics products have Destiny2 when compared to previous Radeon Software versions. You may experience lower performance than expected. Joining the AMD User Experience Program may result in higher than expected CPU usage of the AMD User Experience Program Master Service. While running the Ring of Elysium on DirectX 12. Enabling late racing can cause this game to crash. Known Issues In Biohazard Village, AMD Radeon VII graphics products experience intermittent application hangs or TDRs during the first mission of the game. Advanced Sync may cause a black screen when enabled in some games and system configurations. For users who have enabled Extended Sync and may have problems, this is a temporary workaround. Must be disabled. Connecting two displays with significantly different resolutions / refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products. Oculus service on Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series graphics products. Errors can occur that prevent the OculusLink setup software from running. Radeon’s performance metrics and logging capabilities are very high and unsuccessful. It may intermittently report the exact memory clock value. If the Adrenalin software does not detect Ryzen Master after installation, you may need to restart your system. If you see a blue or black screen on your mobile system, temporarily disable extended sign-in. If you have two versions of Radeon software installed on your system (Windows Store and AMD supported versions), you may see a driver mismatch error. As a temporary workaround, launch the Windows Store version of the Radeon software. AMD is investigating issues that may have a slight impact on the battery life of AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks. After updating to the latest Radeon software, you may see a blue or black screen. The workaround is to disable core isolation. AMD is investigating D3 error codes that may be found on some motherboards after updating to the latest Radeon software. Some AMD Athlon mobile systems may show lower-than-expected performance. AMD FSR Performance

In the AMD Computex 2021 keynote, the team introduced the performance benefits of Fidelity FX super-resolution via Godfall. Use the RX6800XT to run the game in 4K native resolution with EPIC presets (with RTX enabled).

The performance differences when image quality is prioritized over performance mode by using different FSR quality settings are shown below.

Native 4K: 49 FPS FSR Ultra Mode: 78 FPS FSR Quality Mode: 99 FPS FSR Balance Mode: 120 FPS FSR Performance Mode: 150 FPS

To further demonstrate the potential of this new GPU feature, AMD made an interesting comparison using the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card.

Below is a parallel comparison running Godfall at 1440p with EPIC presets.

As you can see from the slide above (quoted from Computex’s keynote), the performance gains you get with FSR are very dramatic. This feature comes with a variety of quality modes, all of which provide a unique balance between performance and image quality. Using Ultra Quality mode, the RX Radeon 6800 XT was able to push about 60% more frames in exactly the same scenario. Gamers, on the other hand, can choose the “Performance” mode. In this mode, Godfall increased the number of frames per second by about 300%. This is a surprising achievement when comparing the visual fidelity of both modes.

The GTX 1060 comparison wasn’t very impressive, but I got good gain even when running at 1440p with the EPIC graphics presets. As you can see, the GTX 1060 was able to push an average of 41% additional frames while using the FSR feature. This is a big difference when it comes to overall liquidity and smoothness.

In addition to this list of games, AMD has also confirmed that FidelityFX super-resolution is supported in 10 studios on different engines and platforms. More information will be released in the coming weeks.

Below is a complete up-to-date list of all game developers who have promised to support the technology in the coming months.

ACME Gamestudio Bloober Team Crystal Dynamics Digital Sky Focus Home Interactive GOATI Entertainment Kobold Midgar Studio Nixxes Perfect World Games Rebellion Streum on Studio The Farm 51 UMI Co. Ltd Vaki Games Ashar Studios Capcom Cyan Worlds Electronic Arts & Frostbite Gearbox Publishing Illfonic Larian Studios Movie Games Obsidian Entertainment Plastics Reflector Entertainment Super Bright Turtle Rock Studio Unity Valve Avalanche Software Counterplay Game Destructive Work EXOR Studio Giants Software Kobold Medialuminus Production My.GamesOxide Interactive QLOC Sharkmob Teyon Ubisoft Warner Bros. Games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos