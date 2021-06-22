Tech Confessions: Why do I feel that Streaming Devices can Usurp Smart TVs in the Near Future?

The ‘Smart TV vs. media streamer’ comparisons have escalated in 2021. While some of you might still prefer investing in a Smart TV, owing to the accessibility and ease of usage, I would still place my bets on streaming devices, especially for the near future.

But then, I am not expecting you to take a call at this moment as you can keep reading on to understand my perspectives and decide for yourself, by the end of this discussion.

Are Smart TVs any Good?

Smart televisions are fantastic resources. I am one of those individuals who have invested in a Sony Bravia 4K Ultra-HD television. While the color reproduction capabilities are top-notch, the chocked-up app list is something that is often hard to wrap your head around.

However, the 55-inch television that I own is more of a home-bound entertainment hub that cannot be carried around, period. The restrictions are obvious but the technology and ease of usage, trounce the minor bottlenecks.

What about Streaming Devices?

Do you even know what is Amazon Firestick and how easily it can get you access to OTT and streaming content? If not, you should keep reading as these streaming devices actually have it in them to change the way entertainment is perceived, across the globe.

Streaming devices can fit almost anywhere and are capable of transforming a regular television into a Smart TV. With ‘smart’ being one of the keywords associated with the likes of Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and other streaming devices, the comparisons with Smart TVs are nothing less than obvious.

In the subsequent sections, I would take up one parameter at a time and show how a streaming device is a better choice as compared to a Smart TV, barring the aesthetics and sheer size of the interface.

Ease of Usage

Comparing media streamers against Smart TVs, in terms of ease-of-usage seems a bit outrageous, as both these gadgets differ significantly in terms of size and technology. However, my vote would still go to the streaming devices like Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Apple TV 4K, as they are more like plug-and-play solutions, unlike the corded Smart TVs.

In most cases, Smart TVs come with decent user interfaces but are outpaced by the streaming devices, in terms of innovation. However, for an outright win, I would prefer pitting the best streamers, like the Apple TV 4K or the Fire TV Stick 4k against the worst televisions having subpar interfaces.

Also, installing and setting up a Smart TV can often be a stretch if you are more of a globetrotter and prefer carrying your entertainment hub along.

Content

If you are only looking to compare these resources based on content availability and options, Media streamers easily trounce the smart televisions and that too by a fair margin. However, for this type of comparison, you should first qualify as a content connoisseur who isn’t only restricted to Netflix.

If you are way too dependent on Netflix, expect even a toaster to run the same. But, if you are into watching new shows, recently launched movies, and even TV channels, streaming devices should be your preferred bet.

However, not every streaming device is good enough in this regard. I would ask you to invest in a Fire TV Stick from Amazon or even the Apple TV 4K if you prefer Apple’s ecosystem more than Amazon’s. Also, no Android smart TV can replicate the functionality offered by the Apple TV, as iTunes isn’t compatible with any other platform.

But, if you already own the Google Chromecast, I wouldn’t actually recommend you to replace it as of yet. Even the Google ecosystem offers a wide range of content-specific selections to the users, despite being slightly underwhelming as compared to Amazon and Apple.

Therefore, if your sole purpose is to experience exceptional content, I would advocate in favor of streamers and not Smart TVs. No doubt, a good Smart television can easily amplify the visual experiences but even the media streamers are loaded with Dolby Atmos and HDR vision support for furthering the quality of visuals.

If you seek added justification in this regard, check out the music streaming capabilities of the Apple TV. Despite certain Smart TVs being capable of achieving the same, the experience is anything but similar to what the Apple TV offers.

Picture Quality

While some might feel that the Smart TVs easily take the cake when picture quality is concerned, the final results are surprising. Contrary to popular opinion, the picture quality depends on the quality of the television scaler and not the OTT or streaming platform that is being viewed.

Therefore, if you have a Smart TV, expect sharper images if you run the video from the app that comes with the television itself. However, top-shelf streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, NVIDIA Shield, and more are pretty good at upconverting the visuals, provided they have the requisite technology to project excellent display quality.

Updates

No gadget can be termed as a good one if it doesn’t allow frequent updates. With time, Smart TVs and streaming devices face hardware-specific restrictions, more so with the TV shows and movies being shot with a better camera and at higher resolution.

Plus, with newer apps being launched, the hardware pertaining to streaming devices and Smart TVs needs to be updated, frequently. However, in this regard Smart TVs lag behind as the ecosystem isn’t as responsive as media streamers.

Streaming devices are always connected to the internet and offer additional utilities like mirroring enhanced app compatibility, and even VPN integrations. Plus, they are designed to be updated at regular intervals, as you might want them to pair with different televisions, depending on the preferences.

For instance, Amazon has recently updated the entire Fire TV lineup by updating the voice searching hardware. In comparison, if you have invested in a Smart TV, you might have to wait for even two years to experience an interface rejig.

Bottom-Line

As you could clearly see, it’s not just me but the facts that are stacked in favor of the media streamers. While a Smart TV is quite an exceptional addition to a home, I believe media streamers like the Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV 4K, Chromecast, and more, have the ability to change the face of global content consumption by making streaming a more accessible reality.

Plus, a Fire TV Stick with Alexa-powered remote control costs somewhere in the 40-dollar range as compared to $150 Sony Bravia 4K! So it’s up to you to take the final call and make purchases, accordingly.