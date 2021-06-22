Bahram Javidi Selected as Finalist for Berthold Leibinger Innovation Award for COVID-19 Detection Device





Bahram Javidi, a prominent professor of engineering at the UConn Board of Directors, has been selected as a finalist at the Berthold Reibinger Innovation Awards for rapid disease identification technology using compact, low-cost optical holographic equipment, including COVID-19 detection. It was.

Berthold Leibinger Innovationspreis honors scientists and developers who have made progress in the field of laser technology. Javidi is recognized for applying his knowledge of optics and digital holography and applying pattern recognition to biomedical problems in real-world applications of resource-poor medical systems.

It’s always an honor to see your peers value your work and your contributions, says Havidy.

Javidis technology is a portable, low-cost COVID-19 testing device that uses Pimplic-equivalent blood to detect viruses within minutes.

Javidi has developed similar testing equipment for malaria and sickle cell disease, which are common in resource-depleted tropical and subtropical regions. The device detects blood abnormalities caused by infection.

Javidi hypothesized that viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 would also appear in the blood of infected individuals, but could be detected by a biosensing device he developed, and he was correct.

Javidis’ affordable portable technology consists of a laser light, a portable and compact 3D printed digital holographic microscope, and a laptop computer.

When a laser illuminates a blood sample, the sick sample scatters light differently than the healthy sample. The device has submicron levels of sensitivity, allowing you to see blood changes and insensitive instruments that are invisible to the naked eye. The Javidis device uses a machine learning program to determine if a sample is COVID-19 positive on the fly.

3D printed blueprints can be sent anywhere and device components are accessible in all countries. This device requires little training to operate, making it ideal for resource-poor areas in the United States and abroad, especially during a health crisis on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID has made the United States a poorly funded health care system because it only overwhelmed the health care system, Javidi says. That’s why this device is very attractive for this kind of pandemic, where resources are very scary.

Another advantage of this device is that it can easily interface with the database and automatically enter information about test results.

Javidi, in collaboration with Dr. Bruce Liang of UConn Health, accessed samples from COVID-19 patients who volunteered to assist in the development of the technology. He is currently interested in working with colleagues in India and other countries where the pandemic is still rampant.

Winners of the Berthold Leibinger Innovationspreis will be nominated at the awards ceremony on September 24, 2021, rescheduled from 2020. Javidi is one of the eight finalists in this award.

This work was supported by the COVID-19 Research Seed Financing Program, Vice President of Research.

Javidi is the director of the Multidimensional Optical Sensing and Imaging Systems (MOSIS) Laboratory. He has a PhD. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

Follow UConn Research on Twitter and LinkedIn.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos