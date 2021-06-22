2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class – TechCrunch





Mercedes-Benz has been selling vehicles using the “Best or Nothing” tagline for the past 21 years. To ensure that the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 sedan checks its “best” box, German automakers learn to anticipate the needs of their owners, an infotainment system, and some new rear steering. We’ve added technology to our flagship vehicles, including tricks and upgrades to advanced driving. Driver assistance function.

With a steep $ 110,850 price tag, it’s a luxury car for the finest Mercedes sedans with all the bells and whistles that modern driving and life need and then some very wealthy executives. is.

In the S-class tradition, sedans are still big ballers. The new version will be longer (1.3 inches) and taller (0.4 inches), creating more space for passengers and cargo. The base 2021 Mercedes-Benz S500 is equipped with all-wheel drive and a new in-line 6-cylinder engine that produces 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. This is a bump of 60 horsepower or more compared to the previous generation model. The S580 I drove is equipped with all-wheel drive and a smooth, powerful and quiet 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Both versions feature a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Mercedes has always promoted “human-centered innovation” in the S class. Initially, automakers used technology to improve safety (such as preventing doors from suddenly opening in collisions in the 1950s and crushable zones in the 1960s). Since the 1990s, the brand has focused on making driving, parking and navigation clunky and unwieldy. For example, in 1996 there was an optional voice recognition package that allowed you to activate your carphone with voice commands (remember).

Mercedes continues to push the boundaries of technology, and recently launched an all-electric product for the S-class called EQS. The 2021 S-Class has the potential to mark a new generation of executive howlers and offers a wealth of technology, but it does not completely surpass all-electric EQS.

Driving support

Mercedes has been active in the field of advanced driver assistance systems for a long time, and in 1998 debuted an adaptive cruise control function called Distronic.

In the 2021 S class, ADAS will get an upgrade (called a drive pilot) that includes a total of 22 sensors and cameras throughout the vehicle. These sensors and cameras analyze the driving situation 1,000 times a second and stop accordingly.

That is, a car must “see” and respond to road conditions, other vehicles, road signs, pedestrians, and bicycles, just like a human driver.

With a drive from Los Angeles to Montecito (about 130 miles on a full highway), winding mountain and sea routes, and LA’s brutal concrete block 405 highway stop-and-go traffic, I travel most of the S580. Adaptive cruise at. The system worked as intended and the S-Class accelerated and stopped at the right time, creeping along the bumper-to-bumper traffic from 105 to 101. Moreover, I wasn’t tired (and not angry). When you arrive at your destination after winding the road for 6 hours.

Even if the text message Angeleno decided to change lanes, swiped my car almost sideways and slightly avoided driving into the backseat of the vehicle in front, the adaptive cruise system remained in control. I was paying attention when this incident occurred, but Mercedes designed the system so that the driver pays attention even when the ADAS function handles some driving tasks.

Inside and steering wheel touch sensors, line-of-sight tracking cameras, and facial recognition cameras monitor the driver’s attention. When you let go of the sensor, the driver’s display will warn you of your wandering path and will disengage the ADAS system after a few seconds.

Eye detection and face monitoring are used to recognize typical signs of drowsiness and driver carelessness and display warning messages prompting the driver to take a break. There is also a new microsleep warning that tracks the movement of the driver’s eyelids with the camera on the driver display.

Mercedes claimed that the 2021 S-Class was ready for Level 4 autonomous driving, and in a September announcement of the new car, executives said “Level 3 conditional driving is near.” Vehicle hardware is intended to support its ultimate goal.

These 22 sensors and cameras are now able to recognize speed limit signs, construction areas and other road hazards. There were some stretches where the posted speed limit dropped to 55, and when ADAS was enabled, the S class suddenly slowed down to match the posted speed. It’s great when the traffic around you is over 70 mph and hasn’t moved yet, but with fast-moving traffic it’s anxious.

The new S-Class is also equipped with a lane change assistant that allows the driver to safely change lanes without disengaging the ADAS system. If you turn on the blinker while operating cruise control (and with your eyes raised and your hands on the wheels), the S-Class will safely steer the sedan from one lane to the other. There is almost no input from the driver.

In addition to the advances in ADAS, Mercedes has also upgraded its parking assistant. If you choose the brand Intelligent Park Pilot, the S-Class will be able to park in a multi-level automatic valet parking (AVP) structure without people in the vehicle. However, as Mercedes points out, it is only available in properly equipped parking lots, “if domestic law allows such operations”.

The new S-Class has grown significantly (overall, the same length as most medium-sized SUVs on the market today), and Mercedes has integrated a new rear axle steering wheel. This allows the rear wheels to rotate in both directions up to an angle of 10 degrees. Reduce the turning radius by about 7 feet.

Mercedes has also combined this with an advanced air suspension system to soften the ride and adapt to buoyancy on rough roads, while using sensors and cameras around the car to further enhance safety. In the event of an imminent side collision, the system can lift the car body about 3 inches in a few tenths of a second to protect passengers.

AI assistant

Unlike the EQS driven by my counterpart Tamara Warren, the S580 over $ 148,000 I drove did not have a 56-inch hyperscreen. Instead, a single 12.8-inch OLED screen that extends from the dash to the armrests decorates the center stack and is the vehicle’s control hub. Here you can do anything from controlling the fragrance emitted by the diffuser in the glove box to accessing the wellness features of Mercedes. The screen is bright and clear in the noon sun, with no glare and surprisingly no distractions at night.

However, one of the most striking features of the new S-Class is the clear, highly striking 3D, augmented reality, and heads-up display projected onto the windshield. You can move your head and see the display from any angle in the driver’s seat. You can see it from the passenger seat. Use the infotainment system (MBUX, short for Mercedes-Benz User Experience) to navigate to your selected destination. A blue augmented reality arrow pops up on the HUD and video feed as you approach offramps, corners, and final locations. It shows exactly which lane you need to enter, where to turn, and where the address you are looking for is on the road ahead of the central stack. You can also use the touch buttons on the steering wheel to turn off the feature and change the driver’s instrument display if you are too distracted.

According to Mercedes, the computing power of MBUX is increased by 50% compared to the previous model system, and the memory bandwidth is 41,790MB / sec with NVIDIA Xavier (compared to the previous generation Tegra 3). This means that there is little stutter, load lag, or confusion on the system side.

It also helps a very good natural language speech recognition system to work almost perfectly. You can activate the voice assistant using the touch capacitive buttons on the steering wheel, or you can activate the voice command by saying the key phrase “Hey, Mercedes”. Ask the system to search for something (if there is a connection), change the temperature, run one of Mercedes’ pre-programmed wellness programs (change lighting, temperature, massage settings) Do everything, call your parents, move to a new location, etc. And the system almost never misses a beat. The only problem I had with it was when I tried to use voice control to navigate to an address that contained 4 or more numbers. (Example: 12345 West ElmStreet). After trying a few times, I decided to connect to a very intuitive and easy-to-use touch screen in the center stack.

Although not spending enough time trying out some of the more advanced AI features offered in the new S-Class, Mercedes said that MBUX is a favorite place to integrate connected homes into the system. Says you can do everything until you move to. EQS stuff. Theoretically, asking the system to turn on the home light will learn when to start the espresso machine at the drive home. AI learns your habits when you drive a regular route and ask the system to perform tasks such as calling, or when you move to a specific location every day. Ultimately, all you have to do is call the office at a specific time or ask if you want to route to your favorite restaurant.

Packed in gills with a wealth of features, technology and equipment to make driving more comfortable and significantly less stressful, it’s no wonder that the S-Class has already won several acclaims, including the World Luxury Car of the Year. Not available (Disclosure: I World Car of the Year). If luxury is all about seamless and invisible technology that makes a long drive feel like a spa day, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class makes it a spade.

