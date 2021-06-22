EU Google Adwords as part of block antitrust crackdown | Business News





The European Union of London (AP) will move on Tuesday to investigate Google for allegations of antitrust law in the digital advertising technology sector. This is Block’s latest crackdown on US tech giants. This section describes recent enforcement actions taken by EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager and actions taken by US antitrust regulators and states.

June 2021: EU Commission officially decides whether Google will curb competition in the digital advertising technology market by supporting its own advertising service to buy display ads at the expense of rival services Start the investigation.

December 2020: Google’s $ 2.1 billion acquisition of fitness gadget maker Fitbit limits user data and promises to ensure that Android smartphones will work on other wearable devices for at least 10 years, after which EU commissioners Approved by the association. Human rights and consumer groups have called on authorities to thwart transactions over privacy and antitrust concerns.

October 2020: The US Department of Justice and about 12 states filed groundbreaking antitrust proceedings against Google, accusing the company of abusing its online search and advertising advantages.

2019: The EU Commission will fine Google € 1.49 billion (currently $ 1.8 billion) for misusing its dominant position as an online search advertising broker. Search for ads on these sites.

2018: The EU Commission has fined Google € 4.34 billion for forcing smartphone makers using the Android operating system to install the Google search and browser apps. In response, Google will provide European Android users with a choice of browsers and search apps.

2017: EU Commission fines Google € 2.42 billion for unfairly supporting its own online shopping recommendations in search results and changes the way search results are provided in Europe I requested. Google has appealed to all three cases.

November 2020: The EU Commission has filed a complaint against Amazon.com for unfairly competing with its products using internal data from independent merchants on the platform. The Commission will also begin a second investigation into whether e-commerce giants will prioritize some products and sellers that use their logistics and delivery systems.

April 2021: The EU Commission has accused Apple of violating the blocking competition rules of the music streaming market by imposing unfair rules on rivals of the Apple Music service on the App Store. Apple’s practice of forcing app developers selling digital content to use an in-house payment system that charges a 30% commission and rules prohibiting app makers from teaching users cheap payment methods are for consumers. It will increase costs and limit your options. .. Apple will need to respond to the committee until mid-July.

June 2020: The EU Commission will begin investigating Apple’s payment platform on concerns that its practices will distort competition by limiting choices and innovations and keeping prices high. In addition, another survey of the App Store will begin, eventually incurring music streaming charges.

June 2021: The EU Commission has launched a formal investigation into Facebook’s data use in the classified ads market, and the UK competition watchdog has launched a parallel investigation. Regulators are investigating whether the vast amount of data Facebook collects about users and their interests will give them an unreasonable competitive advantage in the online classifieds sector, Vestagger said. The Commission specifically states that Facebook may collect data about user interests based on how rival classified sites advertise the service to Facebook users, and that the company will use that data to advertise their jobs. We are considering whether to adjust the marketplace that is. Defeat your rivals.

December 2020: The Federal Trade Commission, which includes almost all U.S. states, has filed a major antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, exploiting market power in social networking to crush small competitors. I blamed him. The proceedings seek remedies that may include a forced spin-off of the popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

