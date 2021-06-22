5 Steps to Prepare for UKCA Compliance-Med-Tech Innovation





Ed Ball, Senior Associate of RQM +, summarizes the requirements for UK Relevance Certification (UKCA Mark) and highlights notable top priorities.

As of January 1, 2021, the UK is in the transition period to a new regulatory system. In addition to achieving EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) compliance, medical device companies using products in the UK market will have a way to obtain UK Conformity Assessment Certification (UKCA Mark). You need to plan. Manufacturers must obtain the UKCA mark on their devices by June 30, 2023. After that, the CE mark will no longer be recognized in the United Kingdom (GB).

Over the next few months, manufacturers will need to closely monitor as the new UK regime materializes. This article aims to help manufacturers understand the current UK regulatory landscape by providing five steps that allow companies to quickly begin integrating into their plans.

Step 1: Identify data gaps from MDR / IVDR efforts

The UK Medical Devices Regulations (UK MDR) 2002, which will continue to apply in the United Kingdom, Scotland and Wales until June 2023, is based on EU directives on medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices, but future UK legislation will be enacted. May be done. Very similar to MDR and IVDR. This means that the efforts and resources invested to comply with MDR and IVDR may be reused for UKCA marking. Therefore, manufacturers should start by assessing the gap between data and documents and plan strategically around them to eliminate unnecessary duplication of activity.

Step 2: Review compliance efforts for each product in the portfolio

Given the additional economic cost of meeting this new compliance requirement, companies need to review their portfolio and regulatory status of each product and evaluate the compliance efforts required for each device. Manufacturers are encouraged to develop a product compliance risk matrix based on device classification, CE mark status, UK regional sales, and level of readiness. From there, manufacturers need to consider whether it makes commercial sense to continue to supply the UK with all product classes. Conversely, they may want to introduce a new product to the UK market based on the results of this assessment.

Step 3: Procure a strategic partner

Companies outside the UK need to procure a UK-based Headquarters (UKRP). To register with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), all UKRPs must have a UK-registered place of business and be identified by the device label or IFU next to the UKCA mark. Once UKRP is appointed, it is necessary to establish a clear communication channel for managing and sharing documents.

The UKCA Mark’s specific device classification compliance assessment relies on the UK Approval Authority, not the EU Notifying Authority. Currently, only three UK organizations operate as approval bodies, so there is an immediate risk of overloading service demand. Manufacturers requiring the services of a UK Approval Authority should contact the EU Notifying Authority to determine their intent to the UK market (eg, plans to become a UK Approval Authority) and / or the currently listed approvals. We recommend contracting with one of the institutions.

Step 4: Make a good start and predict delays

June 2023 may seem like a long way off, but companies need to consider the time required to update and review documents (internal and external, if applicable). As the UK is no longer part of the European Union, EU-based manufacturers and UK importers may have more administrative tasks related to the import and export of medical devices, resulting in higher costs. There is. Practical problems in the supply chain can occur after June 2023 if the CE mark goes unnoticed, so it is important for all parties to clarify the impact of new procedures and controls. is. Staying in close contact with relevant regulators helps companies stay loyal to developing situations.

Step 5: Keep up with new developments and guidance

As companies begin submitting UKCA documents and common pitfalls begin to emerge, we can expect further guidance from MHRA throughout the transition period. It is very likely that an explanation from MHRA will be needed to understand how a company should meet its requirements. Companies may be able to avoid the pitfalls of their submissions by monitoring the latest advice from MHRA and UK approval bodies.

