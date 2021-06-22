Best Deal for Nintendo Switch: Amazon Prime Day 2021





While the Nintendo Switch is still one of the most popular game consoles and rarely released, Prime Day is a great opportunity to get some great accessories and games at a low price. From special Switch bundles to big discounts on essential titles and peripherals, we’ll show you the best deals on Nintendo Switch selected for this year’s Prime Day.

Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB MicroSD card ($ 199.99, initially $ 234.98, amazon.com)

Switch Lite is smaller than Switch and can only be used in handheld mode, but it still plays almost all the same games and is offered in better colors. In addition, score with a 128GB microSD card begging for the game to fill up.

Orzly carry case ($ 10.36, initially $ 24.99; amazon.com)

The Orzly carry case is one of Nintendo Switch’s favorite accessories, featuring a rigid exterior to keep the switch safe, an internal screen protector, eight game cartridges and plenty of space for accessories. This beloved case is more than half off and an absolute steal.

Nintendo Joy-Cons ($ 69.00, initially $ 79.99; amazon.com)

Whether you want to personalize your Switch with a stylish new color or add a gamepad for your family’s Mario Kart Night, you can always use the new Joy-Con controller. You can now win pairs in a variety of fun shades and get the nice $ 69 off $ 10 for the lowest amount these things usually go down.

HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Transmitter ($ 23.99, initially $ 29.99, amazon.com)

The Switch doesn’t work out-of-the-box with Bluetooth headphones (such as AirPods and Galaxy Buds), but this handy accessory solves that problem cheaply. The HomeSpots Bluetooth 5.0 transmitter is the cheapest ever and allows you to pair up to two sets of Bluetooth headphones to your switch at once. It has convenient buttons and LEDs for easy connection.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card with Nintendo Switch Online ($ 44.79, initially $ 54.98, amazon.com)

This bundle includes a 128GB microSD card for loading digital games on Switch and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription that allows you to play games online while accessing a vast library of NES and SNES titles. .. Both of these are very important to switch owners and are now cheaply available.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller ($ 37.99, initially $ 49.99, amazon.com)

A solid replacement for Nintendo’s expensive pro controller, the PowerAs wireless switch controller features a remapable rear button for additional control, supports motion control games, and has 30 hours of battery life. It will be realized. Even better, this Amazon-only model features fashionable Mario art that’s perfect for enthusiastic Nintendo fans.

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro ($ 39.99, initially $ 49.99, amazon.com)

Are those Joy-Cons cramping your hands? This popular Switch add-on offers a more complete controller experience on the go, with full-sized buttons and thumbsticks, and an ergonomic grip built for comfort during a marathon Zelda session. Offers.

Super Mario Odyssey ($ 39.99, initially $ 59.99, amazon.com)

One of the best Nintendo Switch games, Super Mario Odyssey is a fun 3D adventure where you can control enemies and objects with Cappy, a reliable hat. A rare discount on first-party Nintendo games at its near-lowest price.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 ($ 39.99, initially $ 59.99; amazon.com)

This fun ghost busting adventure gives Luigi a fun new move, like the ability to hit terrifying enemies and solve puzzles with his slimy doppelganger gooiji. And with the cooperation of 2 players in the main campaign and the online mode of 8 players, Luigi’s Mansion 3 can have a lot of fun with friends.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($ 47.99, initially $ 59.99, amazon.com)

Breath of the Wild is one of our favorite Switch games and arguably one of the best games of all time, pushing links into vast and rich high rules and exploring in the way that suits you. I can. With a sequel to Breath of the Wild coming out next year, you’ll want to catch up with this modern classic.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ($ 74.99, initially $ 99.99, amazon.com)

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit is an augmented reality game where you can turn your living room into a racetrack and navigate with real, remote-controlled Mario to make your homemade course lively on the big screen. There are variations of both Mario and Luigi, both of which are currently the lowest prices ever.

Fire Emblem: 3House ($ 39.99, initially $ 59.99, amazon.com)

Another switch game we love, Fire Emblem: ThreeHouse blends chess-like tactical combat with a dynamic interactive story. You can lead your student’s school and develop ties with them in a way that suits you.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle ($ 14.99, initially $ 59.99, amazon.com)

Mario + Rabbids, one of Switch’s most underrated gems: Kingdom Battle is an amazing way to unleash all sorts of fun abilities with Mario, Luigi, Peach and their mischievous Rabbids friends. A strategic turn-based fighter. This is the lowest price in the game’s history and the perfect time to catch up before Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches next year.

The Legend of Zelda: Link Awakening ($ 39.99, initially $ 59.99, amazon.com)

If you like old-fashioned Zelda games, Links Awakening is a gorgeous rethink of the top-down action of the 1993 Game Boy Classic. Explore a vibrant new perspective on Cohorint Island with some new surprises and challenges.

