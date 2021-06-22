MCPP and Pelican Institute Release Joint Report on Broadband Access





The following is a press release from the Mississippi Public Policy Center.

The Pelican Institute for Innovation and the Mississippi Institute for Public Policy, a division of the Pelican Institute, have released a comprehensive joint report on the status of broadband Internet access in Mississippi and Louisiana. ..

You can read the entire report here.

State-based technology centers seek to inform policy makers and the general public about removing barriers to broadband deployment and actively working to connect the two states more digitally.

With the increasing number of telecommuting, distance learning, telemedicine, and digital connectivity, the need for fast and reliable Internet services is increasing. The report aims to provide a comprehensive reference point for policy makers to address issues surrounding broadband coverage, speed, cost, and infrastructure development.

Eric Peterson, director of the Pelican Center for Technology and Innovation, said: To eliminate the digital divide, lawmakers need to have the information they need to overcome the challenges of broadband implementation. Congressmen need to know which areas lack access and which problems are causing the decline in adoption rates. Understanding the causes of broadband deployment problems can help lawmakers make great strides in eliminating the digital divide.

The report highlights data-driven public policy as the driving force behind successful broadband deployments. Matthew Nico, Technical Policy Specialist at the Mississippi Technology Institute, said: Broadband deployments have a wide range of implications for state infrastructure, economy, budget, education, innovation, and business growth. By providing data on the current state of broadband deployment, we want to provide financially responsible and financially successful policy recommendations.

This report was produced as a joint initiative by the Technical Department of the Pelican Institute and the Mississippi Public Policy Center.

For more information on the report or to request an interview, please contact Hunter Estes ([email protected]) at the Mississippi Public Policy Center or Ryan Roberts ([email protected]) at the Pelican Institute.

–Article credits to MCPP Hunter Estes-

