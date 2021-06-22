GTA6 character may have leaked





Not only did the GTA 6 character leak, but at least some Grand Theft Auto fans believe it happened. Like most GTA 6 guesses and “leaks”, boarding requires a fair amount of stretch, but if the guesses are accurate, Dr. Dre is a GTA 6 character, or at least some. You may be involved in the development of the game. capacity.

At the GTA Forum, Rockstar Games insider Tez2 pointed out on October 22, 2020 that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive registered the following domains: rapponator.com.

Why is this relevant? As Tez2 points out, the Rapponator is very similar to the Beaterator, a music mixer developed by Rockstar Leeds. In addition to this, Tez2 speculates that this is probably a new music mixer being developed by Rockstar.

Where will Dr. Dre appear? As you may remember, Dr. Dre made a cameo appearance in a recent Cayo Perico Heist GTA Online update. In other words, the pair are working together and this domain may suggest that this partnership is set to continue. If this happens, you should imagine Dr. Dre helping out with the music and soundtrack of the game. Even if you’re limited to cameos, it’s not too surprising if he’s in the game as a character.

For now, this is just pure speculation, so take it with a large amount of salt. There’s nothing concrete here to suggest that this is actually happening, but once all the contexts have been added to the equation, it certainly seems possible.

At the time of publication, Rockstar Games did not address any of these speculations, and Take-Two Interactive did not comment on the aforementioned domains. I don’t expect this to change (at least soon), but if it does, I’ll update the story accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto was a huge series for a while, but didn’t explode to the game’s biggest IP until GTA 5 and GTA Online. Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive will definitely be successful in GTA 6. One way to do this is to collaborate with celebrities. That said, for now, it’s not yet known if this will actually happen.

As always, leave one or two comments and let us know what you think. Alternatively, please visit Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let us know. What do you want to see from GTA 6?

