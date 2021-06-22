10 stocks added by ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) in the first half of 2021





Currently, no rock star investor in the world may be as big as Cathie Wood. Her stock selection and daily buying and selling of stocks within her ARKETF are broken up with a fine comb every day of the week.

Before 2021, there was only love. The company’s flagship product, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), has grown from approximately $ 1.8 billion in early 2020 to approximately $ 28 billion at its peak in February 2021. The investor has been chasing her incredible achievements over the past few years, and by that time it was almost rewarding.

2021 was another story. ARK’s high-tech innovation theme has been disapproved, with ARKK dropping 36% from its peak. Money that was flowing non-stop began to move in the opposite direction, and Cathie Wood suddenly became the subject of many former Ark fans’ contempt. Due to the timing of the sudden influx of new funds and the sharp drop in ARKK, it was estimated that more than half of the funds in the fund were underwater.

However, that does not reduce the fun of ARKK. Many people still monitor ARK’s trading activity like a hawk, giving them insight into what one of the most monitored financial minds is thinking in real time.

Go back to arktrack.com and look at the database of ARK transaction data, as we did earlier this year. Cathie Wood buys and sells a lot, but these are the 10 new stocks added to ARKK in 2021 and the fund still holds them.

Twitter (TWTR)

Wood is steadily buying Twitter stock in dips and currently accounts for about 1.8% of the total fund, making it the 19th largest ARKK holding of 51 holdings.

Wood bought a large stake in May following a double-digit decline after disappointing quarterly guidance. She acquired more shares in late May, and Benzinga focused on curious timing.

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management estimates 731,775 shares (equivalent to about $ 41.76 million) on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) the day after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold all shares of a social media company on Monday. ) Was purchased.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings is another stock that Wood goes in and out of. Like Twitter, she buys shares in dips and recently added $ 42 million to multiple ARKETFs after Hindenburg Research took a short position at the company last week.

Currently, DKNG accounts for about 1.9% of ARKK, making it the 18th largest holding.

Palantir (PLTR)

Wood dominated Palantir towards the end of March and expanded its position throughout the second quarter. In May, she outperformed first-quarter earnings and added shares to both ARKK and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

Palantir has become one of ARKK’s larger holdings, accounting for about 2.5% of its assets.

Coinbase (COIN)

Coinbase was officially released on April 14th this year, and it didn’t take long for Wood to join. She bought the stake shortly after it went public and hasn’t stopped much since.

Cathie Wood has been bullish on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for some time, and the hefty allocation to COIN reflects that.

COIN is the only new position in ARKK in 2021 that is in the top 10 of the fund. Currently, it ranks 10th with about 3.3% of assets.

Novartis (NVS)

While it may not be immediately possible to think of a pharmaceutical company as to the type of company Wood usually targets, she sees NVS as a play on the biotechnology / genomics theme she expects. NVS has also infiltrated the top 10 holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG).

However, at ARKK, NVS is just one of the fund’s smallest holdings, with a relatively small 0.4% of its assets.

Trimble (TRMB)

Trimble is involved in the development and manufacture of global navigation satellite systems, laser rangefinders, unmanned aerial vehicles and navigation systems. So it’s no surprise that it was adopted by Cathie Wood’s radar. Shares appear in very few ETFs overall, but with 9% of their assets, they are the top holders of ARK Space Exploration ETFs (ARKX) and third in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFs (ARKQ).

However, at ARKK, it is only a small holding of 0.5% of the assets.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne is a strain that has been in and out of ARKETF for several years. It almost disappeared in 2021, but reappeared in ARKK with the purchase of about 2 million shares in the first quarter. Wood has held up to the midpoint of 2021, but only 1% of total wealth.

Skills (SKLZ)

Skillz is a mobile esports platform, making it an ideal high-growth, next-generation tech play for ARK funds. Like many companies in the field, it has grown significantly during the pandemic, making Wood one of the company’s bigger supporters.

She has held a position at SKLZ throughout the year, but added another stake in early May due to a significant increase in both revenue and average users. The stock is in the middle of the road holding about 1.3% of ARKK’s assets.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Wood is destined earlier this year and continues to hold it according to her belief in biotechnology and cures. Destiny is the top 10 of ARKG, accounting for about 1.2% of ARKK.

10X Genomics (TXG)

Although 10X Genomics is just outside the top 10 of ARKK, it has become one of the fund’s largest new positions in 2021. Curiously, it also ranks outside the top 10 of ARKG. With about 2.4% of assets, TXG’s position in ARKK is similar to both Palantir and DraftKings.

