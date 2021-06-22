Pokemon GO maker Niantik accused him of urging players back out





Pokemon fans are playing with the mantra of catching everything, but want to catch fictitious Pokemon instead of COVID.

Therefore, during the coronavirus pandemic, Pokemon Go developer Niantic changed some features of the game to allow players to safely join from home. Thanks to Augmented Reality (AR) technology and geolocation tracking, players don’t have to roam local parks or neighborhoods to catch virtual Pokemon that appear to appear in the real world, while players are evacuating to their place. I was able to see many Pokemon spawning at home.

In addition, they even double as virtual in-game places (called gyms and Pokestops) to fight super-powerful Pokemon and collect free items to boost gameplay. You don’t have to walk all the time. Niantic has doubled the range of how close you really need to be to reach these in-game hotspots (40 to 80 meters, or about 131 to 262 feet), so players May reach a nearby in-game gym or PokeStop from home.

However, as many parts of the United States have reopened and the state has reduced cases of COVID, the game has abolished some of these stay-at-home orders. The range to reach the gym and Pokestop is reduced to the normal distance, and incense (an in-game item to lure more Pokemon to a certain place) is less effective when the player is stationary. The changes will begin in the US and New Zealand towards the end of July for testing. These updates are secure and will be extended to other countries and regions.

These movements appear to encourage users to start moving and restart the game outdoors. After all, it’s called Pokemon Go. And the game is adding new exploration bonuses to reward people who play outside.

However, many players used Twitter TWTR (+ 3.05%) to remind Niantic that the pandemic wasn’t over yet, and led the developer’s name to the trend on Tuesday morning.What does Niantic do in a pandemic-free world? [sic] Lived and wrote one.

I’m so close to giving up this game seriously that I’ve added another player.

Im is now convinced that the people working at Niantic actually live under the rock, another wrote.

In fact, new cases of COVID are declining in many parts of the United States, but the United States has just passed 602,000 COVID deaths, with 30 states reaching 70% of President Bidens’ target adult population. You may not be vaccinated at least once by July 4th.

In addition, COVID-19 variants detected in 74 countries, especially the Delta subspecies, can delay recovery.

Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that poor countries are not gaining a fair share of COVID vaccine supply as Colombia has killed 100,000 people

In addition, some people suffering from FOGO and cave syndrome are not yet ready to return. And even with some recovery in the US travel industry, Americans are still hesitant to fly.

Niantic didn’t get any comments right away, but wrote in his blog post:

We promised to stagger this when it makes sense for every part of the world to help people play safely. When we return to the outside world again, these changes are aimed at regaining Pokemon GO’s focus on real-world movement and exploration. These changes are slowly and carefully introduced, making exploring the world around you more exciting.

Pokemon Go broke the record when it debuted in 2016, earning $ 207 million in its July 2016 release and setting a Guinness World Record for most of the revenue generated from mobile games in the first month. Did. Also, while initial daily user numbers plummeted from an early peak of 28.5 million, the game maintains a dedicated player base that pays out large amounts of real money in the game’s virtual store. In fact, according to game research firm SuperData, Pokemon Go generated $ 1.92 billion in revenue in 2020.

