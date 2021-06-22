Outriders doubles the dreaded legendary drop rate





Screenshots: People can fly / Square Enix

If a player has one complaint about Outriders, there is a rampant connectivity issue and a mysterious instant death in a game that is clearly lacking in legendary weapons and armor. Today, after a lot of community feedback, developer People Can Fly has finally addressed this issue by publishing an update that doubles the legendary drop rate.

Since the game started in April, players have complained about the game’s legendary drop rate. This drop rate appears to float somewhere in the boundary space between 0 and 0.000001 percent. No matter what you do, you’ll rarely come across golden gear, even if you’re in an endgame Expeditions mission.

+ 425% What are the points of the Legendary Drop Rate modifier? One player joked in a Reddit post two months ago. (Outriders difficulty is determined by a scaled system called World Tier. The higher the World Tier, the more severe enemies you face, but the higher the drop rate of legendary loot. What are the benefits of increasing the expected 0% rate by 425%?) Many other Reddit threads during the interim week raised similar questions and concerns.

In my experience, they are not off the base. I’ve been playing for over 60 hours, with just a handful of legendary gear spread across the three characters. Some of them were the result of scripted or guaranteed loot drops from boss battles.

Today’s update increases the drop rate of legendary gear by 100%. People Can Fly has further implemented changes to enhance player luck. For one thing, legendary weapons and armor are no longer saddled with so-called level brackets. This means that gear can now be dropped at any level. The other is the introduction of a system to prevent duplicate items. This is another issue that has plagued Outriders players looking for powerful gear. Even the thank-you package, which provided free legendary weapons to game-minded people during the rocky launch, reportedly resulted in some players getting duplicate items.

Read more: Outriders had a rough launch, so fans get frustrated emotes

In addition, the game’s luck system has been improved so that players will no longer experience a very long drought unless legendary items are dropped during the endgame. It is unclear how long a very long drought will last and whether they will be measured by the number of enemies killed or the elapsed time. People Can Fly representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

