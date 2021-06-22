Lab for Innovation-UT News





Starting at the University of Texas at Austin has changed the world, and Austin has certainly changed over the last few decades as its population and economy grow. The city is known as the new tech startup hub, but you may not know that the longest-running tech incubator in the United States is the UTs Austin Technology Incubator (ATI).

Founded in 1989 by George Kozmetsky, a former Dean of the McCorm’s School of Business and also founded by the UTsIC Institute, ATI has played a key role in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in Austin. The dual purpose of ATI is to serve the university as an education and research institute for entrepreneurship and technology ventures and to act as a regional catalyst for economic development.

Erin Keys, ATI’s Director of Sustainability, says it’s a great learning lab for students.

Through a formal application process, entrepreneurs around the world interested in partnering with ATI will first have the opportunity to see first-hand what makes a great business, market and team, first evaluated by UT students, including McCombs MBA candidates. Give. Selected companies will be reviewed by a success committee of industry experts. The Success Committee assesses the potential of the company and whether ATI can properly support the business.

Companies currently affiliated with ATI include Nephrodite, which develops hemodialysis machines for patients with end-stage renal disease. Herdsy uses livestock collar technology to improve financial and environmental sustainability. Big Wheelbarrow is a supply chain platform that works with buyers and sellers to consolidate inventory and provide food to restaurants and grocery stores.

Sam Eder, CEO of Big Wheelbarrow, says ATI has greatly helped keep his organization running.

They give us the ability to work with internships and bring us the really smart external resources they have identified to bring into the program. It was incredible to us. According to Edel, you can expect something that ATI has influenced almost every day.

Abhishek Dasgupta, an ATI student associate who graduated with a degree in biomedical engineering in May, has been a member of ATI, including re: 3D, a 3D printing company that manufactures large objects on an accurate scale for the past two years. We have provided strategic guidance. Environmental Quality Operations (EQO) monitors aquatic species such as zebra mussels. The epidemic of zebra mussels makes it impossible to drink local water safely. EQO provides early detection services to protect water sources.

Dasgupta also organized ATI’s Austin Food Cluster to outreach with local food companies. This experience has created solutions that benefit dozens of businesses and communities.

I’ve seen all these organizations have similar missions, but they can’t collaborate or synergize in a way that streamlines each process. He says Erin and I were able to work together to form a food-centric innovation hub.

ATI received an award from the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), whose mission is to support early-stage clean technology entrepreneurs. This award allowed ATI to build relationships with about 50 food and agricultural organizations, including Big Wheelbarrow. It will be included in Texas RealFood (TRF), a directory platform that enables engagement with the state’s food and agricultural ecosystem. Average consumer.

The TRF advertises local farms and ranches, artisan food producers, sustainable and / or farm-to-table restaurants, butchers, breweries, vineyards and more. TRF is committed to building a more ecologically healthy and economically resilient food system based on community values.

Sebastian Sauerborn, Founder and CEO of TexasRealFood, aims to enable businesses within the community to build direct relationships with the consumers who support the community, and vice versa. The integration of ATI’s Austin Food Cluster is a key factor in taking the next step in driving innovation in Texas’ agriculture and food and beverage industries for a more sustainable future.

TRF is creating a larger business resource hub that incorporates data from the Austin Food Cluster project into its website to support small businesses throughout all stages of development.

Dasgupta says he was encouraged to pursue his interests and push himself while working at ATI on projects like Austin Food Cluster. He adds that his ATI experience is one of the highlights of his college career. He appreciates the mentorship and feedback he receives and often feels more like a companion than a student.

ATI is a portal to the real world. I’ve come to work with real business owners that are part of the Central Texas ecosystem, he says. ATI has constantly reshaped my understanding of what is possible through entrepreneurship and innovation, giving me an unparalleled experience.

