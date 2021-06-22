Microsoft Windows 11 Events: What to Expect:





If you’ve been near a Windows PC lately (or even if you’re using a Mac via Bootcamp), you may have heard that Microsoft is hosting a special event on Thursday, June 24th. This event was billed with a focus on “Next Steps in Windows”. But thanks to the “leaked” build of Windows 11, the secret details have been revealed in advance.

It is believed that Microsoft will officially release Windows 11 on June 24th. In that case, you may see or hear some things about Windows 11 that are not present in the leaked version of the operating system. Microsoft teases this on YouTube videos, and company executives repeatedly mention “next-generation Windows” at recent developer and partner events. Let’s take a look at everything we expect at Microsoft’s June 24th Windows 11 event.

New Windows Microsoft special moment

Other than Microsoft’s Build Developers Conference, Microsoft rarely holds dedicated events to talk about Windows. Superficial events usually have hints about upcoming Windows releases, but Windows itself isn’t as much of a luxury to Microsoft as it used to be. This is especially true in the world of “Windows asa service”. In this world, Windows 10 gets a small update twice a year, lagging behind what Apple and Google did on Mac OS and Chrome OS, respectively.

The fact that Microsoft is hosting certain events for Windows shows a significant change in tone. It could probably be the result of behind-the-scenes work by Microsoft executive Panos Panay, who takes a much more flashy approach to product marketing. In 2020, the inventor of Microsoft Surface led a new group of companies called “Windows + Devices,” which includes both Surface hardware and operating systems.

Windows 11 is definitely his kid, so expect Panay to show up with his usual talent and charisma.

New Windows Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends walkthrough

Judging by the leaked builds (and Microsoft’s own little tips over the last few months), Windows 11 is expected to provide Windows with a major visual overhaul that hasn’t been seen since Windows 10 itself. So far, Microsoft’s currently canceled Windows 10X operating system seems to be very familiar, but changes are likely to be made soon and many haven’t enabled it yet. I think.

These changes include tweaking the Start menu itself and the Action Center and widgets. In the currently leaked version of Windows 11, these areas do not feel fully functional. It’s visually striking with its rounded corners and glass-like aerodynamics, but there’s a lot to be missing.

For example, you cannot create or use custom widgets. Also, Action Center doesn’t have the same touch controls as Windows 10X, and the Start menu isn’t as personalized as it is in Windows 10. Even in tablet mode, Windows 10 lacks some gestures and more. Also, don’t forget that the live tiles are missing.

On June 24th, Microsoft may unveil a new version of Windows 11 with more features than ever before. Who knows, the company may even talk about how you can safely test it yourself through the Windows Insider program. Or how to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

New Microsoft store

The Microsoft Store for Windows 10 has always been confusing, but some changes will be announced during the June 24th event. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said he was “self-hosted” and “excited about the next generation of Windows.” He even says, “Today, we offer more opportunities for all Windows developers and welcome all authors looking for the most innovative and new open platform.”

Obviously, Microsoft executives know what we don’t know and are teasing some updates on how stores and apps work on Windows 10. And there are plenty of rumors that stir up what Nadella said. In Windows 11, it is believed that the Microsoft Store may finally get support for Win32 apps such as Google Chrome and Firefox. In addition, due to changes in the store’s revenue system, developers are expected to generate more revenue from their apps. There’s even talk of Android apps in the Microsoft Store, probably via the Windows system for Linux.

But don’t keep in mind our words and rumors. Microsoft hosts its own Windows developer breakout event on the same day as the Windows event. This breakout event is set for June 24th at 12:00 pm (PT) and will closely monitor the upcoming appointments of Windows developers. I rarely see other developer events outside of the company’s regular Build developer meetings, so something big needs to come.

Something for Windows fans Keith Nelson Jr./Digital Trends

The last thing to expect is related to Windows fans. Windows 10 updates have been mostly disappointing these days (focusing on enterprise and patching bugs), but Windows 11 is expected to bring some changes. This is especially true as Microsoft last reported that there are over 1.3 billion Windows 10 devices in the world. Windows is out there and popular, and Microsoft wants to be more productive.

Anyway, there are rumors that Windows 11 can bring many features requested by fans. Among them are automatic HDR on PC and Direct Storage, which improves the performance of some games. You have to wait to see what Microsoft has. But for now, expectations are high.

Stay tuned for future updates on Digital Trends as we’ll be featuring the June 24th event live.

