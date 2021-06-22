Tips from google lead to arrest of St. Augustine’s man for child pornography Action News Jacks





ST. Johns County, Florida — A man from St. Augustine has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography.

Congressman said he was able to track the man through his activities at Google.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was able to formally arrest 67-year-old Donnie Pierce this week after seizing more than 15 devices in March. The survey started with a hint from Google.

After tracking Google’s upload of 38 images of child sexual abuse, Pierce was arrested and charged with possessing 13 obscene materials, the agent said.

Congressman looked up his search history to find the material.

According to Action News Jacks law and safety expert Dale Carson, Google has no privacy.

Carson, a former FBI agent with decades of law enforcement experience, says the website has a lot of previous search history.

If you use websites like Google, Facebook, or even Twitter, Carson said they hold a certain amount of domain for the information you publish.

According to a report obtained by Action News Jax, the investigation began in November 2020 when Google sent the Pearces name, phone number, and email address to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Therefore, there are no restrictions on what you can offer to Google, Facebook, Twitter, or these software programs. According to Carson, it is not controlled by any aspect of privacy.

This kind of access may seem alarming, but Google, with the ability to flag that information, was the tool that led to the arrest of Pearces.

