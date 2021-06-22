NATO hopes to launch a new defense technology accelerator by 2023





Within two years of Stuttgart, Germany, NATO hopes to bring its own modified version of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) into operation.

At the 31st Annual Summit in Brussels on June 14, Alliance members agreed to launch a new initiative called the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA). We work closely with private companies, academia and other non-governmental institutions.

The goal is for DIANA to reach its initial operational capacity (IOC) by 2023, David van Weel, assistant secretary-general for new security issues, said in a virtual roundtable meeting with reporters on Tuesday. He added that he hopes the first part will begin to bear fruit by next year.

In the long run, DIANA will be headquartered in both North America and Europe and will link to existing test centers across NATO member states. These test centers are used to validate, test, and collaborate on applications in emerging and disruptive technologies. Van Wheel said. DIANA will also be responsible for building and managing networks aimed at supporting the growth of relevant start-ups and supporting NATO’s technical needs through grant programs.

The focus is on national security and defense objectives, and DIANA will not demand or solicit intellectual property from businesses, Van Wheel said.

While he picked out artificial intelligence, big data processing, and quantum-enabled technologies, DIANA aims to support all seven major emerging and disruptive technologies or EDTs that NATO has identified as important for the future. It is said. The other four include autonomy, biotechnology, hypersonic aircraft, and space.

He added that tech companies may not be aware that their products may be feasible for the defense community.

One of the key elements of DIANA is a reliable capital market. Here, small businesses can connect with pre-qualified investors who are interested in supporting NATO’s commitment to technology. Ensuring that investors are scrutinized in advance will allow NATO to ensure that technology is protected from illegal transfers, Van Wheel said.

The fund is modeled after the U.S. Department of Defense established its own credible capital market in 2019, when the DoD acquisition Emperor Ellen Road was made by domestic-based venture capitalists for national security and He said he could encourage funding of defense projects. According to the alliance, the market served as an inspiration for NATO’s announced credible capital markets.

Members also agreed for the first time to build a venture capital fund to support companies developing dual-use and key technologies that could help NATO and include optional dual-use and key technologies in which Member States participate. It has about 15 years of execution time to get started, and will be undertaken by about 70 million euros (about $ 83 million) per van wheel per year.

He said the goal is not for NATO headquarters or its member states to run an innovation fund. We believe that the actual operation of a venture capital fund should be carried out by a company with extensive experience in this area. He cited the US-based capital venture In-Q-Tel as an example of the type of partner NATO seeks to carry out the day-to-day operations of the fund.

I read somewhere that NATO wasn’t a bank, Van Wheel said. But it will be a country that will fund and give a general direction.

These two initiatives, Technology Accelerators and Innovation Funds, hope to move the alliance forward in the 21st century.

NATO has previously invested in information technology (IT) and software through the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), but the difference with innovation funds and DIANA is that the alliance wants to connect with early-stage startups. .. According to Van Wheel, large software companies and traditional defense companies.

DIANA is not about taking over the innovation of NATO companies, he said. It’s a different community and requires different funding mechanisms and different types of involvement.

These two initiatives have been long-awaited and sought after by NATO observers, with versions of both technology accelerators like DARPA and investment banks across the Alliance in 2020 by the NATO Advisory Group on Emerging and Destructive Technologies. Was included in the recommended list of.

But it’s still in its infancy. The IOC’s goal is 2023, but Step 1 is to find out what allies want to offer to DIANA. For example, when a member joins the NATO Innovation Fund, a charter is set up that sets out a financing model, a rapid contracting process, and leadership guidelines.

van Weel wants to do this as quickly as possible, but the startup community has only one chance and wants to do it right.

