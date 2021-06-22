Samsung is the latest retailer to offer great deals during Amazon Prime Day





Technology giant Samsung offers several limited-time offers comparable to Amazon Prime Day trading. On the final day of this sale, Samsung will save a lot of money on phones, TVs, home theater items, computers and appliances.

Here are some Samsung deals.

TV set

Save up to $ 1,400 on Samsung TV. What you get: Use Quantum Matrix Technology to enjoy very intense and focused images in both the darkest and brightest scenes.

55 Class QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021), Starting at $ 1,299.99

65 class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV (2021).Prices start at $ 2,799.99

QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021) from $ 4,499.99

Save $ 200.00 from Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) $ 799.99

32 Class Q50RQ LED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019)

Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) from $ 599.99

Check here for other Samsung TV deals.

SAMSUNG Odyssey G5 Series 32 inch WQHD (2560×1440) gaming monitor. (Amazon)

Home theater

Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector, Starting at $ 2,799.99

Premiere LSP9T 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector, Starting at $ 5,199.99

phone

Special Discount: Buy 2 or more and get an additional 10% off. Buy two or more Galaxy S21 5G Series devices to trade in and get an additional 10% on your cart.

Get a 57% discount on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Ecosystem Bundle. The bundle includes the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G unlock, Watch3, Buds Pro, S-View cover with S-Pen, and wireless charger trio. Eligible trade-in, starting at only $ 849.99 $ 2009.95.

$ 100 off Galaxy S21 + 5G. Eligible trade-in went from $ 199.99 to $ 999.99.

Save up to 71% on the Galaxy Premium Value Bundle. Get your Galaxy S20 FE5G or S215G with Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Buds Pro for just $ 324.99 to $ 1249.97 as a qualifying trade-in.

Learn more about Samsung mobile phones here.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are for sale for Amazon Prime Day. (Amazon)

Tablets and computers

Expand your Galaxy Ecosystem Bundle and get up to 57% off. Get the Galaxy Tab S7 +, Watch3, Buds Pro and Bookcover keyboards to get the most out of what you can do with your Galaxy. Eligible trade-in went from $ 729.99 to $ 1709.96.

Save up to $ 130 on your Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7 +. Eligible trade-in is only $ 69.99 to $ 649.99.

Save $ 200 on some Galaxy Chromebook 2. Eligible trade-in ranges from $ 99.99 to $ 699.99.

Get $ 150 off the new Galaxy Book Pro 360 151TB. Eligible trade-in went from $ 799.99 to $ 1499.99.

Check here to see more Samsung computers and tablets for sale.

(Photo courtesy of Samsung) Samsung

Electrical appliances

Save up to 35% on some washing machines and dryers. Now from only $ 679.

Up to 30% off some 4-door French door refrigerators. Now from only $ 2,099.

Up to $ 700 off the all-new BESPOKE refrigerator. Pairing two or more eligible models can save an additional 20%. In addition, it takes 100 days to buy and try a new refrigerator and 90 days to replace the front door panel. From $ 1169.99 for a limited time.

Buy your Jet 70 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner to get free vacuum cleaner accessories. Choose a free spinning sweeper or a spare battery. Now it’s only $ 299 and $ 528.

See all Samsung appliances here.

