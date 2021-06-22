This is the secret to how many of Israel’s leading technical laboratories are driving innovation.





About a century after it was founded as Israel’s first university, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology gained a reputation as a driving force for Israeli innovation.

The four Nobel laureates and some of the prestigious Israel Prize winners are among more than 100,000 graduates and faculty, billions of dollars in ventures, life-saving medical technology, and countless numbers. Not to mention many start-ups and creators of innovative technologies.

So what is the secret source of the school?

That’s a question recently sought by Shlomo Mital, a longtime professor at Technion, a senior researcher at the Samuel Niemann National Policy Institute. His project teamed up with Israeli high-tech pioneer Rafi Nave. RafiNave has been leading the company’s math coprocessor development for 21 years at Intel Israel, managing the Haifa Design Center and working on second-generation Pentium processors.

Together, they interviewed many of COVID’s years via Zoom, asking more than 100 prominent Technion graduates about their journey of life, innovation, and how it happened.

The result is a new book, Aspirations, Inspiration, and Sweating: How Technion Teachers and Graduates Combine Creativity and Technology to Change the World. It may serve as a useful guide for anyone seeking to understand how to achieve success through a combination of creative thinking and extraordinary effort and discipline.

There is a bookshelf full of books learned about innovators, innovation and creativity. I wrote a few myself, says Maital, a former academic director of the TIM-Technion Institute of Management, working with about 200 companies and more than 1,000 managers and entrepreneurs. However, very few people tell innovators their stories in their own words, answering standard, specific, and focused questions.

At noon Thursday, Maital hosted a public webinar with Nave and former Intel Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President David Perlmutter to talk about what they learned and to those trying to implement creative ideas. It provides practical insights.

Maital recently talked about his project and some of his key points. The following interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

You say you have 100 innovators with their heads in the clouds and their feet on the ground. What exactly does that mean, and how did these people find the crossroads of science and industry?

The head in the clouds means zoom out. Get out of the box and actively look for wild ideas. Harvest them and grow them. Stepping into the ground means zooming in. Sort and analyze your ideas to find something that is feasible and implementable, even if the task is very difficult.

Technion provides students with state-of-the-art technology, which enables science and technology that is part of the foot on earth. Immersed in Israeli culture, our students create wild ideas in the clouds and blend the two.

Many interviewees talk about the importance of following their passions and finding joy in their work, even with disabilities. Why is this an important message today, especially today when many young people are facing economic uncertainty?

Resources inspire startups, but the underlying driving force is passion. It’s an almost relentless goal of entrepreneurs to create true value and make meaning, not money, to change the world. That’s why so many Technion graduates quit their high-paying jobs to get a startup, despite formidable odds and 24/7 working hours.

Risk-taking, resilience, and lots of chutzpah Israeli culture are recurring themes in your book.

We Israelis are perceived as rude, arrogant and impulsive. may be. But Israel endured and won because of its innate ability to improvise creatively and stubbornly. Israel has a short distance of power in the perceived gap between authoritative and non-authoritative people. Our students are tired of being told what to do by someone who thinks they are less smart than themselves and set out to present their ideas.

Startup entrepreneurship is driven by national culture, and national culture is very different. Even if Technion graduates try to start up a startup abroad, I think they retain the cultural DNA they have acquired as Israelis.

How can a university prepare student scientists and engineers to lead and manage a company or organization after graduation?

I actually investigated this question. In a web survey, we asked Technion graduates who started up startups what they learned at Technion. About half mentioned the hands-on event hackathon, a three-day startup, and the Biz-Tech competition. But half said they weren’t ready. We hope Technion offers a mandatory semester course on basic business tools such as economics, accounting and marketing.

These are the skills students need to become leaders of tomorrow, and I think Technion recognizes the importance of these skills. Today, instead of competing with the global industry, Technion brings leading companies like software giant PTC to campus, giving students and researchers direct access to the technology and information of the world’s most advanced companies. It has the advantage of being able to do it.

Some interviewees emphasized the importance of digging deeper into their field, while others encouraged an interdisciplinary or interdisciplinary approach. Which is better?

The future lies in interdisciplinary thinking. This is one of the 10 key future skills that employers mention. For example, Nobel laureate Arieh Warshel, a Technion graduate, combined chemistry, biology, computer science, classical mechanics and quantum mechanics.

Technion is moving away from traditional disciplinary silos with a joint degree program. One of the hotbeds of Interdisciplinary Innovation Technologies is Biomedical Engineering, a faculty that integrates science and engineering for the advancement of medicine.

Many interviewees said it was important to always pay attention to the ethical and social responsibilities of their work. Some encouraged students to study the humanities while focusing on science and technology.

Unfortunately, this is a pain. Studying physics, computer science, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry, and physics at a world-class level in three or four years is really difficult. And we put the students’ feet on fire. Historically, it had little time to study literature, history, philosophy, and even ethics. But this is changing. Technion is currently working on ways to provide students with the tools they need to help them crystallize their broader perspectives on society, ethics and the environment. It is a unique aspect of liberal arts and will be an interface between science and engineering.

Meanwhile, Technion alumni startups are focusing on and trying to solve the major dilemmas facing Israel and the world. As a result, awareness of climate crisis, hunger, poverty and inequality is increasing. And after service to the armed forces and subsequent regular world trips, our students become older, more mature, aware of global challenges and participate in research.

