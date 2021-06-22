Prime Day prices are so cheap on Sony noise canceling headphones that it seems like a mistake – BGR





Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Sony noise canceling headphones are the lowest I’ve ever seen. In fact, you can’t believe how deep the 2021 Prime Day discounts are. Buy all Sony Headphones deals on this special Amazon page or stick with us and share the highlights.

The action starts with the Sony WHCH710N noise canceling headphones, which usually sell for $ 198, but today it’s down to just $ 78. It’s the brand new lowest price ever for this insanely popular model. In other words, you should definitely expect this deal to sell out soon. On top of that, the $ 248 Sony WHXB900N noise-cancelling headphones are selling for just $ 118 this year. This is also the lowest price ever. The Sony WF1000XM3’s true wireless earphones have also reached record lows. That’s down to just $ 148 bundled with a $ 20 Amazon Gift Card.

You were impressed with those deals, but are you looking for the best and the best? Well, we have great news for you. Sony’s insane new WH1000XM4 noise canceling headphones dropped to $ 298 during last year’s Prime Day. This was the lowest price at the time. At this year’s Prime Day 2021, Amazon has reduced these spectacular Sony headphones to just $ 248!

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 Hub for all the latest deals. Also, check out BGR’s Prime Day deals summary to see all the best bargains available today.

Amazon does its best on Prime Day every year, and it always includes at least some deals on Sony’s very popular wireless noise canceling headphones. Everyone knows, so I wasn’t surprised to see two different models coming out this year. But what surprised me was how deep Amazon’s discount was. Believe it or not, there’s one deal this year that will give you up to 60% off Sony’s best-selling models.

The action begins with Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Headphones, a very popular noise canceling headphone for $ 198. But get a pair of black or blue today, and you’ll pay only $ 78! You can also upgrade to Sony WHXB900N noise canceling headphones with even better noise canceling, far more features, and better sound quality. Upgrades usually cost $ 248, which isn’t bad at all. But if you get a pair on Prime Day 2021, you can only pay $ 118. Both of these deals offer the lowest prices ever.

On top of that, the Prime Day 2021 brings the best deal ever with Sony’s insanely hot new WH1000XM4 wireless noise canceling headphones. These are really the best and the best, and are retailed for $ 350, just like the previous generation models. For Prime Day, it sells for just $ 248. This is clearly the lowest price found throughout the year for Sony’s flagship ANC headphones.

Notably, if you’re a Bose fan and want to avoid Sony, the flagship Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones are priced at the lowest ever price of $ 229 instead of $ 400. It’s certainly a great deal. If you’re looking at Sony, you definitely don’t want to miss these two killer deals.

