google-research / deeplab2: DeepLab2 is a TensorFlow library for deep labeling, aimed at providing a unified, state-of-the-art TensorFlow codebase for high-density pixel labeling tasks.





DeepLab2 is a TensorFlow library for deep labeling that provides an integrated, state-of-the-art TensorFlow codebase for semantic segmentation, instance segmentation, panoramic segmentation, depth estimation, and even, but not limited to, high-density pixel labeling tasks. aims for. Video panorama segmentation.

Deep labeling refers to solving computer vision problems by assigning predictions to each pixel in an image using a deep neural network. As long as the problem of interest can be formulated in this way, DeepLab 2 should serve its purpose. In addition, this code base contains a recent state-of-the-art research model on deep labeling. I hope it helps the project.

Installation

See installation.

Data set preparation

The dataset needs to be converted to TFRecord. Here are some examples:

Some guidance on how to convert your own dataset.

project

Here are some projects that use DeepLab2.

Colab demo running DeepLab 2

See Introduction. That is, run the following command:

To run DeepLab 2 on the GPU, you need to use the following command:

python training / train.py –config_file = $ {CONFIG_FILE} –mode = {train | eval | train_and_eval | Continuous_eval} –model_dir = $ {BASE_MODEL_DIRECTORY} –num_gpus = $ {NUM_GPUS} Changelog

See the change log for recent updates.

Contact (maintainer)

Check the FAQ if you have any questions before reporting a problem.

Mark Weber, github: markweberdev Huiyu Wang, github: csrhddlam Siyuan Qiao, github: joe-siyuan-qiao Jun Xie, github: clairexie Maxwell D. Collins, github: mcollinswisc YuKun Zhu, github: yknzhu Liangzhe Yuan, github github: mcahny Qhang Yu, github: yucornetto Liang-Chieh Chen, github: aquariusjay Disclaimer

This library contains the DeepLab model reimplemented in TensorFlow2, so it may differ slightly from published papers (such as learning rate).

This is not an official Google product.

Quote DeepLab2

If you find DeepLab2 useful for your project, consider quoting DeepLab2 along with the relevant DeepLab series.

@article {deeplab2_2021, author = {Mark Weber and Huiyu Wang and Siyuan Qiao and Jun Xie and Maxwell D. Collins and Yukun Zhu and Liangzhe Yuan and Dahun Kim and Qihang Yu and Daniel Cremers and Laura Leal-Taixe and Alan L. Yuille and See Florian Schroff and Hartwig Adam and Liang-Chieh Chen}, title = {{DeepLab2: A TensorFlow Library for Deep Labeling}}, journal = {arXiv: 2106.09748}, year = {2021}}

Marius Colts, Mohammed Omran, Sebastian Ramos, Timo Refeld, Marx Enzweiler, Rodrigo Benenson, Uwe Franke, Stephen Roth, Bernd Schiele. “Urban landscape dataset to understand the semantic urban scene.” At CVPR in 2016.

Andreas Geiger, Philippe Lenz, Raquel Ultasun. “Are you ready for autonomous driving? Kitty Vision Benchmark Suite.” CVPR, 2012.

Jens Behley, Martin Garbade, Andres Milioto, Jan Quenzel, Sven Behnke, Cyrill Stachniss, and Jurgen Gall. “Semantic kitti: A dataset for understanding the semantic scene of lidar sequences.” ICCV, 2019.

Alexander Kirillov, Kaiming He, Ross Garthic, Karlsten Rosa, Pyotr Dollar. “Panopticon segmentation”. In CVPR, 2019.

Kim Da Hoon, Woo Sang Hyun, Lee Jun Young, In Suk Wen. “Video Panorama Segmentation”. In CVPR, 2020.

Tsung-Yi Lin, Michael Maire, Serge Belongie, James Hays, Pietro Perona, Deva Ramanan, Piotr Dollar, C Lawrence Zitnick “Microsoft COCO: Common Objects in Context.” ECCV, 2014.

Patrick Dendorfer, Aljosa Osep, Anton Milan, Konrad Schindler, Daniel Cremers, Ian Reid, Stefan Roth, Laura Leal-Taixe. “MOT Challenge: Benchmark for Single Camera Multi-Target Tracking.” IJCV, 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos