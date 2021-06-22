Why is Denmark reopening so much faster than Ireland?





As the strange spectacle of the pandemic progresses, when striker Georgie Kelly seals the Shamrock Rovers victory last night, 100 socially distant Bohemian football fans are jumping and waving their arms. Must be one of the tougher ones.

Cameras recording panned matches along the Dalymount Park stands show fans applauding from a distance and shining on each other. Their instinct, standing almost alone, must have been to jump over each other to celebrate the victory of their rivals.

25,000 Danish fans at Parken Stadium enjoyed a collective moment of pure joy while Bohemian supporters experienced their own wonderful isolation. There was an emotional outburst accumulated two games ago when star Christian Ericsson fell on the pitch when Mickel Damsgard curled a shot over the Russian goalkeeper.

Fans roared, hugged, applauded, and gave high fives. Covid was like a distant memory.

Supporters were admitted to the stadium with evidence of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. They arrived in a 30 minute block to avoid overcrowding. But once they got inside, no mask was needed.

Only 100 socially distant fans seeing Bohemian defeat Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park

Dublin was planning to host four Euro2020 games, but was stripped of hosting rights after refusing to offer a 25% spectator guarantee for the games.

Danish stadiums have a lot of fans that we can only dream of. But how?

Denmark’s population is close to ours (4.9 million here compared to 5.8 million) and both countries have similar levels of Covid-19. Although there are far more deaths in Ireland, our vaccination program is actually more advanced than Danes (43% in Denmark, compared to 61% here once). I have been vaccinated). But Denmark is on the road to reopening.

“Similar to restaurants, cinemas and sporting events, the bar has been reopened. Outdoor gatherings are not prohibited and 100 people can gather indoors,” journalist Mie Olsen explained in prime time. Did.

Resumptions are progressing rapidly and masks are no longer needed except for public transport during rush hours.

The difference between the Danish and Irish resumption strategies is the large number of free tests.

Danes with a population of 5.8 million can perform 500,000 antigen tests and 200,000 PCR tests daily. Danes go to regular tests and use negative results to access bars, restaurants and, of course, soccer stadiums.

The story of the latest coronavirus

“Everyone is constantly being tested,” said Mie Olsen.

The test center is local and free.

“It can take up to 30 minutes. At first, there was a long line because everyone wanted to go out, especially on Fridays, but now it’s less because more people have been vaccinated. “

Mie will cycle to the local sports hall for 10 minutes every three days to renew the Covid certificate.

The resumption and vaccination program has been so successful that documents certifying that the owner is negative or immune to the virus will be completely phased out by October 1.

Children undergoing Covid-19 testing in northern Denmark

Public health experts here warn about Delta variants, but in Denmark the inspection system provides peace of mind.

Denmark has 235 delta mutations and is becoming the predominant strain. However, the alarm bell is not ringing.

“Patient Safety Agency Secretary said at a press conference today that he has an effective testing system and is participating in a vaccination program so there is no need to worry,” Mie explained.

Despite Delta’s concerns, the Irish government says our reopening timeline is still on track. Indoor meals will return in 2 weeks and overseas travel will return in 4 weeks. However, sports stadiums do not fill up quickly.

We may still be envy and looking for Denmark for some time.

