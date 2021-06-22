Facebook officially launches live audio room and podcast





Facebook said it was focusing on audio and wasn’t lying. The company today launched Facebook Audio Rooms and its podcast service in the United States. For the time being, it will be limited to certain popular figures and podcasts and will be more publicly available in the near future.

Facebook Live Audio Rooms may be Clubhouse’s biggest headache

The launch of Clubhouse has triggered the domino effect of social media platforms trying to create their own live audio room chat service. Facebook is the first company to take a step beyond woodworking with Facebook Live Audio Rooms. These were digital rooms where groups of people could have live chat sessions with an audience of listeners.

The room can have up to 50 speakers at a time and an unlimited number of listeners. The speaker icon is pinned to the top with a large glowing circle while the listener is in the lower pool. The speaker has a feature that is a digital version that raises your hand to make you aware-it’s a pretty neat feature.

Currently, it is limited to a few public figures such as Omarerov, Amanda, TOKiMONSTA, Russell Wilson and Rosa Clemont. A few more people are planned in the future. At this time, nothing has been announced when it will be released to the average user. The jury is considering whether this will abolish Clubhouse.

Facebook launches its own podcast service

In addition to Facebook Live Audio Rooms, the company has also launched its own native podcast platform. Previously, we partnered with Spotify to bring a dedicated music / podcast player to our Facebook app, but this is completely different. This is a service distributed and hosted on Facebook.

This is the same as any other podcast service that allows users to record content and post it on Facebook where listeners can find it. Facebook states that it caches podcaster content on the server to ensure that the content does not violate community guidelines.

Podcasts are played via Facebook’s own audio player. This player can play podcasts in the background while the screen is off. This will put it on the same page as all standard podcast players.

There is no word for any kind of compensation that podcasters get from the platform. Public figures and small groups of popular pages that Facebook made early accessible undoubtedly received a fair amount of money from the company to join. Once this is rolled out to everyone, Facebook may announce a monetization service.

As with Facebook Live Audio Rooms, nothing has been announced when it will be open to the public. Also, for the time being, this is only available to iOS users. Android is inevitable, but nothing has been announced when it will be available.

