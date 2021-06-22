Google grants Tuskegee University a $ 5 million grant





Google has awarded Alabamastaskigi University a $ 5 million grant to help diversify, support, and enhance career opportunities in the growing technology industry.

Through its educational initiatives, Tuskegee University has historically been one of the black universities, paving the way for students to enter and succeed in their technology careers. This grant addresses the gap between African-American students seeking a STEM degree.

In a statement, Google’s Chief Diversity Officer Melony Parker said the financial commitment was the largest ever for HBCU. Each institution receives an unlimited $ 5 million grant once and gives it the flexibility to invest in the community and future workforce that it deems appropriate.

Tuskegee University uses grants to support scholarships, career preparation, entrepreneurship guidance, technological infrastructure, and curriculum innovation.

Tuskegee University is ranked 4th in the US News & World Report’s new list of Historically Black Colleges of Historically Black Colleges. (Contribution)

“We are very pleased that Google has selected Tuskegee University as one of its partners in this program,” said Interim President Charlotte P. Morris. Their $ 5 million gift will strengthen their work in STEM education and support universities advancing into new areas of STEM and business. This gift will have a lasting and profound impact on the future direction of the university. “

Parker spoke in a statement earlier this year about expanding relationships with higher education institutions to meet the needs of HBCU.

Currently, the aim is to build fairness in HBCU computing education so that job seekers find a technical role and black employees have the opportunity to grow and feel involved in their work. We were deepening our partnership with HBCU with a new Pathways to Tech initiative. To facilitate this work, we are working with HBCU to establish a technical advisory board to strengthen existing partnerships.

Other historic black colleges that have received part of the $ 50 million grant are Clark Atlanta University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A & M University, Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A & T State University, Prairieview A & M University, and Spelman. The university, Xavier University. Of Louisiana.

Tuskegee University was founded by Booker T. Washington on July 4, 1881. The university has become one of the best higher education institutions in the United States and is ranked 4th among the best HBCUs, according to the latest list in the US News & World Report.

Click here for more information on the features of Tuskegee University.

