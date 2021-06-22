Intel will change organization to enhance execution and innovation in critical business areas





World-renowned technicians move to key leadership roles to accelerate Intel’s transformation

Santa Clara, Calif., June 22, 2021-(Business Wire)-Today, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has added two new technology leaders to his executive leadership team to join Intel’s business unit. We announced that we have made some changes. Current Intel executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will take on new senior management positions, respectively, and tech veterans Nick McKeown and Greg Lavender will join.

“Since I rejoined Intel, I’ve been impressed with the talent and incredible innovation of the company as a whole, but I have to act faster to realize my ambitions.” Gelsinger said. “By putting decades of technical expertise in Sandra, Raja, Nick and Greg at the forefront of our most important work, we sharpen our focus and execution, accelerate innovation and the entire company. Unleash the talented well of. “

As part of these changes, the Intels Data Platform Group (DPG) will be rebuilt into two new business units.

Sandra Rivera will take on a new role as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Centers and AI. Rivera will lead this organization focused on developing leadership data center products for the cloud-based world, such as Intel Xeon and Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) products. She also drives an enterprise-wide artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Rivera has a deep history of data center technology and has a proven track record of integrating Intel’s silicon portfolio and software portfolio to increase customer value. She headed the Intels Network Platforms Group before serving as Chief Human Resources Officer for Intels. (Biography of Sandra Riveras)

Nick McKeown will join Intel full-time on July 6th as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the new Network and Edge Group. This brings the Intels Network Platforms Group, Internet of Things Group, and Connectivity Group into a single chartered business unit that guides technology and product leadership across the network to the intelligent edge. Famous in the networking technology industry and awarded the 2021 IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal, McKean was a former part-time Intel Senior Fellow and co-founded in 2019 with the acquisition of Barefoot Networks. (Biography of Nick McKeans)

Intel will also create two new business units. One focuses on software and the other focuses on high performance computing (HPC) and graphics.

The story continues

Greg Lavender has joined Intel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New Software and Advanced Technology Group. This group promotes Intel’s unified vision for software and ensures that it remains a strong competitive differentiator for the company. As CTO, Lavender will also be responsible for promoting Intel’s innovation and research programs, including Intel Labs. He has brought Intel over 35 years of experience in software and hardware product engineering and advanced research and development, most recently as Senior Vice President and CTO of VMware. He has also played a major leadership role at Citigroup, Cisco and Sun Microsystems. (Biography of Greg Lavender)

Raja Koduri, a renowned innovator of GPU computing technology, leads the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, a newly established business unit that expands the company’s focus on key growth areas of high performance computing and graphics. .. AXG is chartered by providing HPC and graphics solutions to integrated, individual segments across clients, enterprises, and data centers. Koduri was previously Intels General Manager of Architecture, Graphics and Software. (Biography of Rajakoduris)

Rivera, McKeown, Lavender and Koduri will report directly to Pat Gelsinger. Navin Shenoy, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Data Platform Group, will help the transition and leave Intel on July 6th. The company appreciates its 26 years of service, including its contribution as a leader. In addition to DPG, former leadership of the Client Computing Group and Intel Asia Pacific.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technologies that enable global progress and enrich our lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we are continually working to advance the design and manufacture of semiconductors to meet our customers’ greatest challenges. Incorporate intelligence into the cloud, networks, edges, and computing devices of all kinds to unlock the potential of data and transform your business and society for the better. For more information on Intel innovation, please visit newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed to be the property of others.

