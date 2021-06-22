How to get Apple TV +





Apple TV + is expanding its lineup of original shows and movies, from adult comedies to children’s television shows, from Opla and Prince Harry’s Themy You Cantosea to the latest hilarious season of Mythic Quest.

If you’re interested in exploring Apple’s lineup, there’s good news and bad news. With the purchase of certain new Apple products, such as the iPhone and MacBook, Apple has been offering a free trial year for Apple TV + for almost a year. As of July 1, 2021, this transaction will have a trial period of only 3 months, so please obtain it by June 30. After that, it costs $ 4.99 a month, which is more affordable than many other streaming apps. Here’s how to sign up and what’s relevant:

Note: I know it’s a bit confusing, but the Apple TV +, like Netflix and Hulu, is a streaming subscription, and the Apple TV is a physical set-top box, a unique platform for entertainment centers / devices. Don’t forget that. You don’t need an Apple TV device to watch Apple TV + — The TV app works on many platforms, and Apple TV + also supports playback from your browser.

Step 1: Go to the Apple TV + web page

Technically, you can sign up for Apple TV + on almost any device, but we recommend a quick and easy way to hop in your desktop browser and go to the Apple TV + website. A link for direct access can be found here. Of course, you can always find it by searching Apple TV + on Google.

Step 2: Start a free trial

It’s a good idea to start with a 7-day free trial of Apples (and discuss signing up for the free year below). If you like TV + and find enough new content to continue, you can smoothly transition to payment through your Apple account after the trial period ends.

To get started, in the upper right corner of the web page[今すぐ見る]Select the button. This will take you to the sign-up page. here,[無料トライアルの開始]Must be selected.[続行]Select to confirm your selection.

Step 3: Enter your Apple ID to confirm your payment

If you are not already signed in automatically, you will need to enter your Apple ID and password. An Apple account is a way to manage your subscriptions and payments, so you’ll need an account to watch Apple TV +. If you haven’t signed in to the device for a while, you may also need to do two-factor authentication.

When you sign in, Apple may also ask you to enter your payment information. If necessary, prepare a payment card so that you can quickly scan or enter information, and then[次へ]Select to continue. You may be required to enter your card even if you have already set up payment for your Apple account in another way.

Step 4: Confirm your subscription

Apple may re-request you to sign in again with your Apple ID and password. (Hey — if you want to make this process easier, you’ll need to sign up for a password manager.) Sign in as many times as you need and once the option is available[確認]Choose.

When complete, you will see the message “Welcome to Apple TV +”[続行]You can select to start watching the content immediately. Apple also announces that parental controls can be set for all versions of Apple TV +. Therefore, if your child is watching, it’s a good time to access your account settings and place some controls.

Step 5: Make sure you get your free year

After signing in to your Apple account, if you see the option to sign up for a free trial, select it. Unfortunately, this may not always be visible, depending on the browser and device you are using.If you don’t see that option, but you recently purchased an Apple device and know you’ve logged in with your Apple ID, you’re still[確認]Please do not click.

Instead, try downloading the Apple TV app directly to your new Apple device, such as your iPhone or iPad. Open it and see the Apple TV + offer. This is usually enough to make Apple aware that you recently purchased a new product and offer a free trial.

If you’ve already signed up for Apple TV + and still bought a new device, contact Apple Customer Service immediately to explain the situation. They should be able to view your account and adjust your payment plan accordingly.

