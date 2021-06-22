Microsoft Expands Cyberpunk 2077 Refund Policy on Xbox Ends in July





Just over a week after the disastrous December launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft began offering full refunds to those who purchased the game through the Microsoft store. At the time, the company stated that this extended policy would be enforced until further notice. But on Tuesday, Microsoft said Cyberpunk 2077 would reapply to Microsoft’s standard refund policy for digital games starting July 6, and announced plans to end these generous refunds.

The CD PROJEKT RED team continues to work hard to improve the Cyberpunk 2077 experience for Xbox players, with many updates, Microsoft said in a statement on the game refund support page. Stated. (To see the full statement[サイバーパンク2077の更新]Click the link in the box. Given these updates, Microsoft will revert to Cyberpunk 2077’s standard digital game refund policy on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.

Notifications on Microsoft’s website regarding future policy changes.

Microsoft’s standard policy considers all sales of digital games to be final, but when you request a refund, Microsoft determines if you are eligible to receive it. If you would like to request a refund for your game, please follow these steps.

The news that Microsoft will change to a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 comes after returning to the PlayStation Store on Monday, just over six months after the game was first pulled. (However, PS4 owners will be warned.) Since its release, developer CD Projekt Red has released a number of patches and hotfixes to fix bugs and improve game performance. A free next-generation upgrade will be released later. 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos