Google is likely to soon face antitrust claims against Play Store from US states

Washington (Reuters)-A group of state attorneys said as early as next week that search-based advertising giants violate antitrust laws in the operation of mobile app stores, according to three sources familiar with the matter. May also file a lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google. ..

According to one source, the expected proceeding follows a complaint from an app developer about Google’s management of the Play Store for Android devices. The proceedings have been underway since last year and have already been postponed, but appear to be close again, sources said.

The investigation by the State Attorney General is led by Utah, Tennessee, North Carolina, and New York. It is unknown how many states will participate.

The case is likely to be filed in a federal court in Northern California where the relevant case is being heard, according to two sources. This includes a lawsuit filed by video game maker Epic Games Inc last year against Google for having anti-competitive app store rules. It will be tried in 2022.

Two class action proceedings over the Play Store have also been proposed in front of the same judge. According to one source, if the state wants to participate in testimony recording or other pre-trial activities, it must be submitted fairly quickly.

Apple Inc and Epic are awaiting a ruling in a similar California proceeding after a trial that ended last month.

A Google spokeswoman defended the app store as open.

“Android is the only major operating system that allows you to download apps from multiple app stores. In fact, most Android devices come with two or more app stores pre-installed. You can also install additional app stores and apps directly, “he said.

Google was initially considered more open in how it operates its app store than Apple, but has recently tightened its rules and enforced those rules.

The proceedings are expected to focus on Google’s requirement that some apps use their payment tools to sell subscriptions and content and pay Google 30% of sales, according to two sources. It has been.

App makers such as music streaming service Spotify Technology SA and dating service giant Match Group, which owns the Tinder app, have long said that both Google and Apple are anti-competitive by demanding forced revenue sharing. I have blamed you.

The latest proceedings are planned during a very lively debate over whether federal antitrust enforcement is too loose. Many, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Law Committee, are calling for stricter enforcement.

Google is already facing a federal proceeding filed by the Justice Department last year and a related antitrust proceeding filed by two separate groups of Attorney Generals. One is Texas-led and focused on advertising, while the other is Google’s alleged effort to expand its search advantage to new markets such as voice assistants.

(Report by Diane Bartz, Paresh Dave, Karen Freifeld, edited by Jonathan Weber and Lisa Shumaker)

