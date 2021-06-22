HPE Discover 2021: CEO Antonio Neri talks about purpose and innovation at a virtual event





HPE Expands Cloud Services Provided by HPE Green Lake

During the pandemic, the move to the cloud accelerated, but that trend began to take root many years ago. Neri said the last decade has all been about the cloud-first mission. Over the next decade, he said, the focus will be on using data everywhere across the distributed enterprise cloud.

In a press release on June 22, HPE announced advances in services provided by the Green Lake cloud platform. In a press release, Neri knows that today’s organizations need to pursue the cloud wherever they are to be successful in the industry. This allows you to collect, analyze, and manipulate data wherever it is.

The HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform enables organizations to harness the power of all their data, regardless of location, and today’s announcement further extends HPE’s leadership in this hybrid cloud market. From silicon, software and security to the workloads organizations rely on to run their businesses, HPE continues to expand the reach of the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, accelerating customers’ digital transformation and producing stunning business outcomes. I will support you.

Project Aurora Adds Cloud Native Security Service to Green Lake

In addition to other services announced by HPE, Neri has provided a preview of Project Aurora, a security element that the company is implementing as part of HPE GreenLake.

In the edge-to-cloud world, risk increases exponentially, Neri said. The last important element of the hybrid model is the intrinsic security built into every level. In the cloud-native world, identity-based zero trust security is the gold standard. Project Aurora brings zero trust to HPE’s edge-to-cloud architecture. It provides true cloud-native zero trust security that can be deployed anywhere.

Neri said it usually takes 28 days for the enterprise security team to identify a breach. Project Aurora reduces that to seconds. This technology is built to identify zero-day attacks and highly persistent threats and avoid data loss, malicious encryption, or corruption of valuable data and intellectual property.

This offering is not a replacement for your organization’s security investment. Instead, it aims to strengthen them and make everything safer. By the end of 2021, Neri announced that it would extend Project Aurora to HPE GreenLake Lighthouse, GreenLake cloud services, and HPE Ezmeral software to define and enforce zero trust security policies from the edge to the cloud in a platform-independent manner.

Learn more about BIZTECH: Learn about the benefits of the Zero Trust approach to security.

Data emerges as a tool for assets and changes

Data is the new currency that drives the digital economy, calling it our most valuable asset, Neri said.

However, it’s no longer just capturing data. It’s about how fast we can derive value from it, he continued. The future belongs to the fast, and the one who can act the fastest on the data wins.

Neri talked about leveraging such a wealth of data to promote inclusion. In this era of insight, he said, data acts near the moment of creation to drive action. Understand that as we level the playing field, more people will have the opportunity to train, advance and participate in the data-driven digital economy. More voices mean more equitable innovation.

This is all possible, according to Neri, as the amount of data that can be collected and analyzed has changed significantly over the last decade, and the economics of technology have also changed.

I believe every business is a technology company. Participation in the turbocharged digital economy is a must, and the pace of change seen in today’s market is truly amazing, Neri said. But he went on to say that the next decade should be one of the common successes. Our mission is to ensure that digital transformation not only improves our business, but also improves society as a whole and promotes a more inclusive and sustainable world.

To keep up with HPE Discover 2021, bookmark this page, follow Twitter (@ BizTechMagazine) or the official meeting Twitter account @HPE_Discover, and join the conversation using the hashtag # HPEDiscover. Please give me.

