Exclusive: Google Removes Engineering Resident After Protest Against Inequality | Y100 WNCY | Your Home for Country and Fun





Jeffrey Dustin and Palais Dave

(Reuters) Alphabet Incs Google said a long-term program for entry-level engineers from an undervalued background after participants said they had forced systematic wage inequality, according to Reuters internal communications. Will be shut down.

Google has confirmed that it will replace engineering residency with new initiatives and said it is constantly evaluating the program to ensure that it evolves and adapts over time to meet the needs of its employees.

Last year, Google promised to improve the retention rate of undervalued employee groups.

Critics have long argued that Google and its tech industry peers favor white, Asian, and male workers in employment, promotion, and payments. Since Black Lives Matter protested a year ago, companies have become more accustomed to concerns about workforce diversity.

Google residents, often referred to as Eng Res, have given hundreds of school graduates the opportunity to work, train and prove their one-year permanent work in different teams since 2014. It provided a cohort of companions for bonds, said three ex-residents.

According to a June 2020 presentation and a source signed by more than 500 current and former residents, residents are Google’s most diverse pool of software engineers, according to an attached letter to management. And mainly came from the underrepresented group.

According to the presentation, compared to other software engineers, residents received the lowest possible wages for their employment levels, had few year-end bonuses, no stocks, and created a compensation deficit of mid- $ tens of thousands. ..

According to the presentation, almost all residents turned to full-time employees. It said that many graduates a few years later continue to feel the negative impact of their starting wages on their current salary. Google said it worked to close the long-term disparity in permanently hiring residents.

This letter was written by Google at https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/commitments-racial to promote racial justice in a global protest against George Floyd’s police killing. It arrived after making a large donation to -equity. Black, Latino, and female staff deserve more than just being at Google, “the letter said.

Google is willing to invest large sums of money in racial injustice issues outside the workplace, but still addresses and acknowledges the role that the EngRes program plays in implementing systematic wage inequality. He said he didn’t seem to want that.

Vice President Maggie Johnson sent an email to graduates on June 2 stating that Google would replace their place of residence with a new program called Early Career Immersion (ECI), which they devised in 2022. The message Reuters saw did not explain the reason for the switch, but said ECI included mentoring and training.

The company said the program would provide full-time employees. Concerns about being offered a job have challenged engineering residents, according to a presentation by Google employees.

Google said in a statement that the old program sought to provide engineers with a wide range of potential with the opportunity to hone their skills and gain relevant experience as they began their careers. Our Early Career Immersion Onboarding Program offers a new approach.

Google continues to offer other regular training, including a 26-month role in working on its in-house technology system and an 18-month program for artificial intelligence researchers. The company said it had no up-to-date information on other places of residence.

(Report by Jeffrey Dustin and Palais Dave, edited by Jonathan Weber and Jerry Doyle)

