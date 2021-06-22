Sea crossover of other thieves that can occur after the life of a pirate





What other crossovers will fit into the universe after the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Pirates of the Life update arrives at Sea of ​​Thieves?

Sea of ​​Thieves recently introduced a game update that brought in the addition of a crossover with the Pirates of the Caribbean. Pirates Life is the latest extension of a pirate adventure game filled with many recognizable cameos from the movie series. Cartoon-style sailing adventure games haven’t felt that far from the nifty Disney pirate movies, and it’s no wonder Jack Sparrow fits in with the game of sailing thieves.

Sea of ​​Thieves has been playable since 2018, but hasn’t attempted an ambitious collaboration until this latest update. A Pirates for Caribbean crossover events seems like a natural choice, but getting the right license for such content is not always easy. In many cases, companies protect their intellectual property, which can be in the hands of other creators and can be unattractive.

Still, updates featuring licenses for other games and movies can always attract new fans, and pirate-loving gamers who haven’t yet given the chance of the Sea of ​​Thievesa will have such a crossover. It can be affected. NewSeaof Thievesenemies, cosmetics, and fan-popular quests from space have the potential to add versatility and expand the game’s player base, so any other franchise will mesh with the Sea of ​​Sieves and Pirates of the Caribbean. Is it?

Sea Of Thieves Dream Crossover-Assassin’s Creed and Window Waker

Assassin’s Creed IV: The Black Flag already has a lot of elements similar to the Sea of ​​Thieves. Overall ship control, shanti songs, and island hopping are all part of the Black Flag, and it’s very exciting to see Captain Edward lead the crossover update. Other characters such as Adwar and James Kid may be part of a series of quests, as well as Templar hunting and Spanish fleet raid missions. The Black Flag is itself a great pirate adventure and campaign, so it’s rethinking itself. It will be exciting with another take.

Another fun crossover is The Legend of Zelda Tact. Navigating the open ocean and putting him in the Sea of ​​Sieves will be a treat for fans of the old GameCube Classic, as Link has made Wind Tact a must-see for many. This may be a bit ambitious as Nintendo is the least prepared, to allow the character to be used elsewhere, but unexpected crossovers like Mario + Rabbit are a hopeful sign. maybe. Given that Minecraft’s Steve has been added to this year’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and is rumored to have a Master Chief, it may not be impossible for Xbox Game Studios and Nintendo to work together.

