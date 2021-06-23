Technology industry urges Congress to delay new antitrust bill





High-tech giants, who may break up under a series of new antitrust bills, are opposed to the action, as lawmakers are set to discuss them on Wednesday.

Amazon and Google issued a statement on Tuesday against the bill. Apple and Facebook, which were also the subject of a House Judiciary Committee survey of the digital market, have not yet issued their own statement.

But tech-backed trade groups are also pushing the bill, claiming that it will prevent businesses from running popular consumer services and ultimately hurt small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The six bills to be considered in the markup on Wednesday will allow lawmakers to discuss proposals and amendments before deciding whether to move forward. This will have serious implications for the technology industry, and perhaps beyond.

Amazon and Google urged the Judiciary Committee to accelerate the suspension of the bill. Most of the bills are heading towards full committee markup in a very short period of time, less than two weeks after they were introduced.

In a statement, Google’s vice president of government and public policy, Mark Isakovitz, said the company wasn’t opposed to the new regulations, but the table bill “breaks” popular consumer services. I warned that it would be.

“As many groups and companies have observed, the bill will require us to reduce service and prevent it from providing important features used by hundreds of millions of Americans,” he said. He said. “All this dramatically undermines US technology leadership, undermines the way SMEs connect with consumers, and raises serious privacy and security concerns. More of these consequences before Congress takes action. We encourage you to consider it carefully. “

Brian Hughesman, Amazon’s Vice President of Public Policy, also warned that there would be a “significant negative impact” on Amazon consumers and small businesses selling on platforms. Amazon is still considering the bill, he added.

“If more than 500,000 American SMEs make a living in the Amazon market and don’t have access to Amazon customers, these third-party sellers will raise awareness of their business and earn comparable income. Will be much more difficult, “he said in a statement.

“Removing these seller selections from Amazon’s store could reduce product price competition and increase consumer prices,” Hseman said. Committee members slow down, postpone markup, and scrutinize the bill’s wording for unintended adverse effects. “

“Antitrust laws should promote competition and protect consumers, rather than punish successful US companies,” a Facebook spokeswoman said. “The surest way to address the challenges facing the Internet today is with products that people depend on, addressing areas of greatest concern, such as content moderation, election integrity, and privacy. And services are not trying to dismantle. These bills are in the high-tech sector, including competition with foreign companies such as TikTok, WeChat, and Alibaba. The proposed bills are solutions to the ever-changing challenges of the consumer Internet. Not at least I can’t afford it. “

Apple didn’t comment on the bill.

Two of the bills ban the ownership and operation of business lines that offer provisions for conflicts of interest and discriminatory business practices, which could require structural changes or splits on some platforms. There is.

Others have shifted the burden of proof of the merger case to the dominant platform, raised the merger filing fee, and gave the state Attorney General more say in antitrust proceedings, by regulators. Will strengthen antitrust proceedings. Another invoice in the package allows consumers to easily switch platforms by mandating services that allow users to carry data.

The bill applies specifically to platforms with a market capitalization of over $ 600 billion and 50 million monthly active US users, and is limited to the largest enterprises. However, industry insiders argue that services have such a significant impact on consumers’ lives that their impact extends far beyond their barriers.

Prior to the company’s statement, industry groups funded by several companies also pushed the bill back and demanded additional time to consider their implications. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google members TechNet sent a letter to the judiciary on Monday requesting a panel hearing “instead of rushing from bill introduction to markup in just 12 days.” .. Comcast, which owns CNBC’s parent company NBC Universal, is also a member of this group.

TechNet and 12 other advocates also negatively impact two bills submitted by Antitrust Subcommittee Chair and Vice-Chairs David Cicilline (DR.I.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-). I signed a letter warning that. It’s in the wash, consumer service.

Cicilline’s American Choice and Innovation Online Act prohibits a dominant platform from offering its own service advantages over other competitors on that platform. Jayapal’s Platform Monopoly Termination Act prevents a dominant platform from owning a business that presents a clear conflict of interest that may motivate the platform to support its own services.

“Cicilline’s bill bans Google from displaying YouTube videos in search results, bans Alexa users from ordering products from Amazon, and Apple pre-installs” Find My Phone “and iCloud on the iPhone. Prohibits and prohibits the Xbox game store from coming with Xbox. We’re banning Instagram articles from Facebook’s news feed, “an industry group wrote to a member of the committee. “The bill by Congressman Jayapal will sell free apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, iMessage and FaceTime from the parent company, jeopardizing these free services and making them inaccessible to the general public. . “

In a statement to CNBC, Siciline spokesman Rich Ruchette called the industry’s allegations “unfounded conspiracy theories.”

“Big Tech’s record of false alarms speaks for itself,” Ruchette said. “As benefited from QAnon and anti-vaxxers in the past, they are now spreading unfounded conspiracy theories the day before Congress takes the most important action ever to break its monopoly. Like to have monopoly power, they “including lying about bills to build a stronger online economy by giving consumers, workers and small businesses great opportunities, innovations and choices. I’ll do everything they can to hold it. “

A spokesperson for Jayapal did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment, but the bill “requires major platforms, including Amazon, to sell business units such as Fulfillment by Amazon, and the platform’s With the power of the gatekeeper, it’s a unique service. ”Ultimately, regulators and courts will decide how they apply.

Another group that opposes one of the bills is the National Venture Capital Association, whose members include several tech companies or their venture capital divisions (including Comcast Ventures). NVCA said it opposes one of the new bills that shifts the burden of proof to the dominant platform to show that the new merger does not violate antitrust laws. As it stands, governments must prove that trading reduces competition and harms consumers. This is too difficult to do effectively with current case law, some enforcement supporters say.

NVCA says that acquisitions are “the most likely liquidity opportunity” for entrepreneurs and “startups need to make startup investments attractive compared to other short-term asset classes. It will suffer from such a bill. ” “”

“Prohibiting the acquisition of a company by a selected acquirer closes the door to this opportunity for many start-ups and reduces the economics of investment by the start-ups, thus establishing and hiring new companies in our country. It will be a major impediment to creation and innovation, “the group wrote.

Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) and Ken Bach (R-Colorado), spokespersons for the bill, did not immediately comment.

The Judiciary Committee will consider an antitrust bill on Wednesday at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time).

