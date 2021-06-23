How North Texas Becomes Top-Ranked National Innovation Hub »Dallas Innovates





North Texas is rapidly developing the landscape of the innovation ecosystem, joining the well-established and globally recognized urban innovation centers such as Seattle and Raleigh / Durham with its already established global connectivity, a technology hub. Has become one of the leading countries. However, there are ways to catch up with Boston and Silicon Valley.

To reach our full potential, we need continuous and highly purposeful mutual cooperation from government agencies at all levels to the private sector, including the largest companies, universities, entrepreneurs and investors. is.

Back in the heyday of the Richardsons Telecom Corridor, North Texas has already gained some global status as a technology-savvy community with strengths in key legacy sectors such as telecom, semiconductors and IT services. Hot areas of technology innovation such as mobility innovation, life sciences / biotechnology, and AI.

More than ever, innovation within a carefully designed hyper-connected ecosystem that facilitates shared business development and technology discovery while enabling both intentional and accidental networking, mentorship, and co-development opportunities. Driven by the multidimensional collaboration that occurs in.

The North Texas innovation ecosystem creates these collaborative conditions that are at the forefront of technology and value creation.

This carefully cultivated virtual hybrid and physically shared space enables easy interaction, connectivity and knowledge sharing between like-minded businesses and entrepreneurs. Public-private partnerships and institutional partnerships with academia enable more resource combinations, additional R & D, and the long-awaited larger technology workforce pipeline. All of these are key factors in achieving the common goals of a prosperous innovation center.

At the heart of the historic Telecom Corridor, Richardson Innovation Quarter is a relatively new living laboratory dedicated to technology start-ups, corporate R & D, and academic research.

Just last month, the city of Richardson and UT Dallas announced a partnership to place the expansion of five newly created UT Dallas Research Centers and the University’s Venture Development Center in the midst of IQ. A fully evolving ecosystem, Richardson IQ 1,200 acres also offers a variety of bike paths and trails, numerous restaurants, shops, living options and on-site access to the DART rail line.

Similarly, the 23-acre Pegasus Park campus in the heart of Dallas’ Biomedical District is the anchor of the Dallas Medical District and includes the recent expansion of the Southwestern UT Department of Technology Development. This expansion provides flexible lab, training, and office space focused on facilitating entrepreneurial collaboration and demonstrating the further commercialization of medical center academic research and discovery.

Other groups have also contributed to the success of these North Texas ecosystems and provide the resources that enable their sustainability. For example, a recent $ 10 million workforce development grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to Dallas College focuses on building training programs in cybersecurity, information technology, advanced manufacturing, robotics, and transportation. .. Known as the Innovative StrategiesOne Workforce, this grant trains up to 4,000 unemployed, underemployed and veterinarians in transition to feed the workforce pipeline in the North Texas innovation ecosystem.

Continuous and strong involvement from local communities, academic and business leaders, and their resources is key to fostering innovation ecosystems and rapidly developing truly transformative regional technology hubs. ..

Companies and individuals interested in participating in the regional innovation ecosystem should take advantage of well-designed and managed programs within each local ecosystem, such as the Health Wildcatters and Tech Fort Worth programs in downtown Dallas.

Meanwhile, the company is funding the research needed at a local university with the help of the Texas Research Alliance, a program of the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Richardson Chambers of Commerce that I am honored to chair. Must be provided. In addition, North Texas’ wealth of technology and business professionals need to provide guidance and capital support to emerging entrepreneurs within the ecosystem based on success, such as what Mark Cuban has done.

The key to success at a faster rate could be the recent enactment of the US Competitive Innovation Act in May. It approves $ 10 billion to develop 20 cities into competitive technology hubs. Leveraging the collaborative efforts of key players to drive regional innovation, local governments, universities, businesses, entrepreneurs and investors have the opportunity to showcase their technology resources to North Texas and compete for funding. Can be provided. Federal funding played an early role in a well-established technology hub like Silicon Valley, and the already thriving technology ecosystem allows North Texas to move forward even faster as a major technology center. I did.

With a strong push at all levels from policy makers, organizations, and individuals with the means and ideas to make a difference, we can put North Texas on the world map as a formidable hotbed of world-changing innovation. I know what I can do.

William Bill C. Sproull is President and CEO of the Richardson Chamber of Commerce, Tech Titans, and the Richardson Economic Development Partnership (REDP).

The views and opinions expressed by Voices contributors are their own.

Tech Titans is a partner organization of Dallas Innovates.

