Live Xbox Cloud Upgrades: Series X Powers Up in Over 260 Game Browsers





Magnification / Xbox Game Streaming works on a variety of devices and benefits from Microsoft’s upgraded servers.

Microsoft’s bullishness on the Xbox as a cloud gaming platform became very bold on Tuesday with a surprise launch of a previously teased change: an upgrade to a server farm that powers the cloud portion of Game Pass Ultimate. Simply put, it’s far more powerful than enough to make the Xbox $ 15 / month Game Pass Ultimate an increasingly attractive subscription option.

Formerly known as Project xCloud, Xbox Game Streaming works much like Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and other cloud streaming options. When you select a game, the server farm launches a personal instance that tracks your local button taps and sends the gameplay video to your favorite device connected to the Internet. The concept is a downgrade from locally owned hardware for several reasons, including button tap delays and hits to the ISP bandwidth limit. But for some households, it’s definitely easier than buying a new console.

The Xbox version is very attractive thanks to its value proposition. In contrast to the small Luna library, service compatibility issues with Nvidia GeForce Now, and Stadia’s à la carte pricing universe, it includes over 260 games as part of a $ 15 / month subscription. (The game pass is also offered in a $ 10 / month flavor, especially for local hardware.) However, so far, the problems on the server farm side have been minor as cloud instances have returned to the “based” Xbox One console. did. spec. Earlier this month, Xbox executives confirmed that the server fleet would begin upgrading to the Xbox Series X spec. It supports higher frame rates, higher pixel resolutions, faster load times, and advanced rendering capabilities.

Today Microsoft has switched on. Numerous titles in Xbox Game Streaming have become more powerful and can now be run in Android apps or web browsers as if they were launched in the Series X console.

Great show soon, blank spots will probably improve

An Xbox game streaming interface rendered in a weak laptop web browser.

Doom Eternal’s Series X patch, which adds ray tracing, will be released on June 29th. Microsoft’s streaming platform seems ready to unleash it.

Xbox

The server load time is fairly fast.

Xbox

Entering Doom Eternal is as fast as the local Series X.

Xbox

It’s a streaming-related artifact over Wi-Fi, but it still works fine.

Xbox

Yakuza: Like a dragon in “next generation” mode at 60fps.

Xbox

Gears 5 isn’t there yet, wompwomp.

Xbox

Some games, such as NBA 2K21, have a startup error when pressing.

Xbox

Depending on the game in question, the upgrade is totally obvious. In particular, the 2020 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Series X port loads almost instantly and, like the Series X siblings, contains a high-resolution or high-frame rate menu toggle. Other games, especially Ori and Will of the Wisps in 2020, have a strange load time of 1 minute 44 seconds before the game’s main menu is displayed, so certain of these Series X server blades It seems that further optimization is needed to adjust the specifications. Some Series X compatible games, especially the next-generation version of the NBA 2K21, are currently unaware of server upgrades, but Xbox console-only games such as Gears 5 are not currently in the Xbox game streaming interface.

The upgrade hasn’t been officially announced yet by the Xbox news feed or big business executives, so today’s blanks could be fixed soon. It also includes other key infrastructure updates at some point in the Xbox Game Streaming ecosystem, including native console apps that turn the base Xbox One into an optimized streaming box, and similar apps on smart TVs. I am also paying attention. All of them are given a vague “2021” release window. Web browser versions are currently limited to 1080p resolutions and do not support HDR, so we hope that more native apps will further optimize visuals and performance. (In the meantime, do you need more power and performance? There’s an Xbox for that.)

Higher performance on cloud gaming services isn’t just for Microsoft today, but neither Luna nor Stadia support anything similar to “next generation” rendering. GeForce Now includes a higher subscription layer that unlocks “RTX” server access. This adds ray tracing and other bells and whistles to the compatible library (although this is also limited to some extent by the license agreement). And Xbox Game Streaming is ready to unveil major ray tracing titles in the near future, with the Doom Eternal Series X / S patch released on June 29th. Also, users do not need to download additional patches. This is a great touch of cloud streaming).

In another year, the debate against cloud gaming will be much easier. Why stream games and deal with issues such as bandwidth limits, image compression, and button tap latency when a perfectly good console can handle a large number of games? But in the 2021 (and later) chip shortage nightmare, cloud gaming can sound much better than waiting for the next-generation console to return to the stocker. Or PlayStation 5. This may be the perfect window for the Xbox to come up with a Game Pass Ultimate value proposition.

