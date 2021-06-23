Google may be working to compete with Apple’s device search network





Washington-American tech giant Google, like iPhone maker Apple’s Find My network, may be working on turning an Android phone into a hive mind that can find lost devices.

According to media reports, this new feature switch recently appeared in the beta version of the Google Play Services and contains code that references features that help the phone find other devices. This may indicate that Android phones can be easier to find quickly.

According to Google’s own support page, the current Find My Devices system can only search for phones that are powered on, have data or Wi-Fi signals, and have location services enabled.

At this early stage, it is fairly unclear which of these limitations the relay network feature, apparently called the Spot, will overcome.

According to media reports, your phone won’t help you find other devices, as some settings allow users to turn this feature off.

One user tweeted that Google may have added Bluetooth detection to the #FindMyDevice service.

Given the limited information, it’s unclear if the Find My Device network can find anything other than a phone, such as Apple’s Find My network or Samsung’s Galaxy Find network.

Apple’s Find My Network helps you find lost items with AirTag and other Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Since this is code unpacked from the beta release, these changes may not show the actual public release.

In particular, Google has other projects that involve the use of the Android phone network, such as earthquake detection. The implementations are different, but the basic concepts can be very similar.

In April, Google announced an Android earthquake alert outside the United States. This is a free system that uses the sensors of your Android smartphone to detect earthquakes around the world.

Google also launched end-to-end encryption for the Google Messages app after rolling out Google Messages worldwide last year.

The company said end-to-end encryption can be used in one-on-one conversations between message users with chat enabled.

With over 3 billion active Android devices, a large number of people are gathering to get information such as accelerometer data and misplaced phone locations. In January, Apple said it had over 1.65 billion active Apple devices in active use and over 1 billion active iPhones.

(With input from ANI)

(Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Amrita Das)

