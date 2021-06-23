Samsung is preparing Galaxy Chromebook Go as a potential budget alternative for Galaxy Chromebook 2





Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

Samsung’s original Galaxy Chromebook was released in 2020 with a high-end look, matching specs, and a starting price of $ 1,000. The price was even higher than Google’s Pixelbook Go, but the Chromebook Grand may be too high for potential buyers as the Galaxy Chromebook 2 was announced earlier this year with a reduced spec list and price. For about half the price of the original Galaxy Chromebook, the base configuration of the second version was built around Intel’s Celeron CPU instead of the previous Core i5 and a 1080p display instead of a 4K OLED screen, but with the Fiesta Red color option. Was there.

Currently, the company is looking at more budget-friendly terrain in the Galaxy Chromebook family and appears to be posting images and specs on the Galaxy Chromebook Go’s mobile press site. The details are far from the height of the original Galaxy Chromebook, but suggest a laptop with just the right amount of specs to appeal to more users at the same price as most Chromebooks.

Of course, I don’t know anything about the price of the Galaxy Chromebook Go or when it will be available for purchase. However, Samsung lists the key specifications for a system built around a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 chip based on a newer architecture than the Galaxy Chromebook 2’s Celeron 5205U processor. Nevertheless, it is not the most powerful of Jasper Lake. Chrome OS is a family of affordable mobile chips for notebooks that can perform the basic tasks it is designed for, but it goes far beyond that.

While the Celeron N4500 seems to be the only processor option, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is a bit more flexible when it comes to memory and storage, with a 4GB or 8GB RAM configuration and 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB options for internal storage. there is. .. The 14-inch display is slightly larger than the Galaxy Chromebook 2’s 13.3-inch screen, but the resolution is as low as 1,366×768 compared to 1,920×1,080, and the Galaxy Chromebook 2’s USI pen support isn’t mentioned. ..

As the name implies, the Galaxy Chromebook Go has advantages in terms of connectivity options compared to its more expensive siblings. Whereas both Chromebook 2 and Chromebook Go include Wi-Fi 6, Go is similar to the recently announced Galaxy Book Go with Windows in that sense with the new Bluetooth v5.1 and optional 4G LTE, but its wrap. 5G options will be available at the top later this year. Like the Chromebook 2, the Chromebook Go comes with a pair of USB-C ports and a microSD card slot, but it doesn’t have TPM security.

Given that the Galaxy Book Go starts at $ 350 and includes a Full HD 14-inch display, the Galaxy Chromebook Go should be priced low. Perhaps you’ll find out more when Samsung hosts the Virtual Mobile World Congress (MWC) event on June 28th.

[Via Liliputing]

