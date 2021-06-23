Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s best prime day phone deal Is it the phone you should get?





If you’re marketing the best Samsung phones at the best prices, you’re wrong about which prime day deal should get your attention in the last few hours of Amazon’s two-day sales event. There is none. The Samsung Galaxy S21, a phone that normally costs $ 799, has dropped to $ 599 on Amazon.

Jump into that deal and you’ll get one of the best Android phones available for $ 200 off regular price. With that money, you can get a phone with a 6.2-inch display that automatically adjusts your refresh rate. The 64MP telephoto lens supports 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, so some phones have top cameras, especially when it comes to zoom shots. Both features impressed us with a review of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21: $ 799 Now $ 599 @ Amazon Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s latest flagship phone, offering a powerful Android experience in a smaller frame. The triple camera takes great photos and videos, and the beautiful 120Hz display is perfect for media consumption.

Getting such a phone at 25% off is a pretty good deal. But what if the Galaxy S21 isn’t the phone for you?

A quick check of the best Prime Day phone trading list shows that many phones are discounted by the end of Prime Day. And if you want to stay with the best manufacturers of Android devices, many of them happen to come from Samsung.

It’s as good as the $ 599 Galaxy S21, but if you need a phone that meets different criteria, there are a few other Prime Day options.

I want a phone with a bigger screen and more features

If your 6.2-inch display is cramping your style, or if you need a phone with even more telephoto skills, look only at the Galaxy S21 family. The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a dynamically adjustable 6.8-inch screen and telephoto lens pair. It also has the same high-performance Snapdragon 888 chipset as the Galaxy S21. And until the end of Prime Day, you can get the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $ 899, $ 300 off the regular price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $ 1,199 but $ 899 @ Amazon Samsung’s Top Tier Galaxy S21 Ultra is on sale, below the $ 1,000 threshold. This is the perfect phone transaction for Prime Day. Get one of the best displays available, 5 cameras and a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

I want a phone with an S pen

Again, you can look at the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the first phone outside Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup that supports the S-Pent stylus. But even if it’s a discount from a four-digit price, $ 899 still has a lot to pay.

Would you like to go to last year’s Galaxy Note 20 instead? It has a large 6.7-inch display (although it doesn’t have a dynamic refresh rate), and the Note 20 comes with an S-pen. (The stylus is an additional purchase of the S21 Ultra.) On Prime Day, Amazon offered the Galaxy S20 Ultra at a discount of $ 749 and $ 250, but the deal seems to be out of stock later this time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Now priced at $ 999, the smaller of the @Amazon 2020 notebook series, the Galaxy Note 20, is a powerful device that includes the fan-popular S-pen. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is beautiful and the Note 20 is still a very powerful Android phone. It also has excellent battery life thanks to the 4,300mAh battery.

I want a cheaper phone

Even with the discount, the price of the Galaxy S21 is much higher than some people are willing to pay or pay for their smartphones. In that case, try one of Samsung’s midrange phones. The Galaxy A42 doesn’t have the processing power of Samsung’s flagship product, but the midrange phone has a 5,000mAh battery and 5G connectivity, including support for Verizon’s high-speed Ultra Wideband-based network. .. Available for $ 299, a $ 100 discount from the regular $ 399.

Samsung Galaxy A425G: $ 399 Now $ 299 @ Samsung’s 2021 budget-friendly Galaxy A Phone Amazon One, Galaxy A425G is packed in really rugged hardware at an affordable price. 5G comes with standards that include compatibility with Verizon’s high-speed Ultra Wideband networks. It also has a large 5,000mAh battery and expandable storage. Also available are 4 cameras and a 6.6-inch AMOLED display.

You can also take advantage of the Galaxy S20 FE, which was launched last year and offers many of the features found in the S20 flagship, but at a much lower price. Its price is even lower, with a $ 120 prime daycut that makes the S20FE cost $ 479. The only reason to pay attention to the deal is that the successor to the Galaxy S21 FE has been reported to be under development, and the new phone may have improved specifications based on the S21 family. Then again, according to recent reports, the release of the S21 FE may be postponed, allowing the discounted Galaxy S20 FE to be a better purchase for now.

