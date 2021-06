Apple’s Tim Cook called Nancy Pelosi and others to warn of antitrust pitfalls.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently spoke to Speaker of the United States House Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers to shake opposition to ratification of a series of drastic antitrust bills aimed at overwhelming Big Tech. The new report claims that he called.

Citing sources familiar with Cook’s call, the New York Times was burned into a set of five proposals announced earlier this month by Apple CEO calling Pelosi and other lawmakers. He reported that he warned about potential pitfalls.

Cook warned that the bill would hurt consumers by rushing, curbing innovation and disrupting Apple’s services, the report said. He also demanded that the Judiciary Committee delay its review process. This is a funnel that the bill must pass before it reaches the full house. With House approval, the bill must withstand Senate scrutiny before it reaches the president’s desk.

Pelosi opposed Cook’s question and pressured him to name certain policy dissents on the proposed material, the report said.

Cook isn’t the only technician to oppose the antitrust batch. Google’s senior vice president of global affairs, Kent Walker, also called lawmakers, with Amazon and Facebook lobbyists and representatives making statements critical of the proposed action.

On Monday, a group of think tanks and nonprofits, many with support from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google, wrote a condemnation letter to the Judiciary Committee. In it, the group blames the policies they say have a lasting impact on the tech industry.

“Voters believe Congress wants to fix what’s broken. It doesn’t break or ban what they feel is working,” the letter reads. “We strongly recommend that you reject these suggestions.”

The bipartisan bill package aims to redefine how Big Tech operates and could represent a potential division of sector leaders. Legal issues include conflicts of interest, acquisitions, and the massive power enjoyed by top companies such as Apple.

For example, one bill prohibits Apple from selling devices with its apps pre-installed. The other provides more funding to enforcement agencies such as the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. The Federal Trade Commission recently appointed prominent antitrust scholar Lina Khan as chairman.

