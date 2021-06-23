EU investigates Google’s digital advertising tactics





The European Commission (EC) has launched a formal investigation into Google’s digital advertising tactics to assess whether it violates European Union (EU) competition law.

According to a press release from the EU, the move confirms whether Google favors its own digital display advertising service in its ad tech supply chain rather than the digital display advertising services of other advertisers and online publishers. I am aiming to do it. Whether Google has overturned competition by keeping third parties out of user data for advertising purposes and instead retaining the information for its own use.

Online advertising services are central to how Google and publishers monetize their online services. Google will collect data for targeted advertising purposes, sell advertising space, and act as an intermediary for online advertising, said Margrethe Vestager, vice president of competition policy, in a release. She added that the agency is plagued by Google’s activities. It may have made it difficult for competitors to confront the search giant’s tech stack.

A fair competition is essential for everyone in the supply chain. Fair competition is important both for advertisers to reach consumers on the publisher’s site and for publishers to sell space to advertisers to generate revenue and money for their content. We’ll also look at Google’s policy on user tracking to make sure it’s in line with fair competition, Vestager added.

A survey of Google’s advertising technology business is a priority that the EU expects to address by the end of the year. France has completed a similar investigation, resulting in a fine of $ 268 million for the tech giant.

The United States has countered the EU’s move to regulate tech companies and has called such a policy “anti-US.” Regarding Digital Market Law (DMA), the White House has pointed out that the EU is “not involved in good faith.”

