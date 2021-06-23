Gordie Howe Bridge with Innovative Technology





Rendering of Gordy How International Bridge. This is the longest mainspan in North America, a cable-stayed bridge of 853 meters (about 933 yards), with a tower comparable to the height of the Renaissance Center in Detroit. Published in July 2018. (Photo: North American bridging, bridging, North American bridging, bridging)

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2024, is expected to have innovative technology.

Details have not yet been confirmed, but seamless features for commercial and passenger users are an important aspect of bridge design, said Mark Butler, Communications Director of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority.

Previous features include dedicated truck lanes and entrances to the bridge, driver-friendly road lighting, safety design adjustments such as handling truck failures with minimal impact on traffic flow, and weather notifications. Includes an on-site weather monitoring station for, Butler said.

This view, from April 27, 2021, shows the progress of the US side of Gordie Howe International Bridge. The Gordie Howe International Bridge Project, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, is expected to have smarter technology. (Photo: Provided by Gordy How International Bridge Project)

Butler said in an email that tolls include manual, automatic and electronic lanes. The bridge and (port of entry) will be equipped with smart technology. WDBA expects to use intelligent video to monitor traffic and provide enhanced security features. Butler added that in addition to automated incident detection capabilities, a system with lane control and a traveler information system could be used to ensure safe passage.

Other technology and design highlights shared by Butler include:

Demand-driven dedicated lane border latency travel time detection system Intelligent transportation system that captures fraudulent movement near trucks Geofence location-based services to monitor video activity and supply chain security programs Transportation Company lane control and traveler information system

Details: Gordie Howe Bridge Authorities Donate $ 50,000 to Detroit Organization

Construction of four components of the bridge continues: the span of the bridge, the Canadian port of entry, the US port of entry, and the connection to the I-75. The 1.5-mile cable-stayed bridge between Detroit and Canada includes six lanes for vehicles, as well as a multipurpose toll-free route for pedestrians and cyclists. Work on the bridge deck is scheduled to begin in 2023, Grondin added.

“This makes Gordie Howe International Bridge the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America and the fifth longest bridge in the world,” said Heather Grondin, vice president of general affairs and external affairs at the authorities, at a meeting on Tuesday. We announced the latest information on construction.

Foundation work at the Canadian port of entry is ongoing. According to Grondin, deck and building façade work will continue in the coming months. The focus of US port construction remains on ground preparation work.

This view from May 6, 2021 shows the progress of the Michigan interchange at Gordie Howe International Bridge. The Gordie Howe International Bridge Project, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, is expected to have smarter technology. (Photo: Provided by Gordy How International Bridge Project)

The crew is also working on modifying the I-75 ramp between Springwells and Clark Street to connect to a US port of entry.

Bridge officials announced recipients of the Community Benefits Program last week, servicing several Detroit-based organizations with $ 50,000, serving Delray and Southwest residents, and an additional $ 50,000 for Canadian groups. I handed it to.

