Microsoft OneDrive now includes photo editing and other related features

Microsoft OneDrive users can now edit their photos using the software, thanks to a new update.

The company has introduced new photo-related features to OneDrive. This frees the software from just cloud storage of photos. These features include the ability to crop and rotate the image. Users can also adjust the color and lighting of their photos, and organize and view their photos via OneDrive for Android.

The new update is “the launch of many new extensions that OneDrive will bring to photos next year,” he said in a statement posted on the company’s website.

The company also reiterates its commitment to a “refreshed photography experience” while preserving user privacy.

Please note that photo editing is currently limited to JPEG and PNG formats. These features are only available on OneDrive for Web and OneDrive for Android. New features require Android version 6.0 or later and OneDrive app version 6.3 or later.

iOS updates will be available later this year.

Microsoft OneDrive Photo Related Features

Microsoft is offering the following photo-related features in its latest OneDrive update:

Crop-You can now crop your photos in free form and incorporate presets. These built-in preset ratios include square, 9:16, 16: 9, 4: 5, 5: 4, 3: 4, 4: 3, 2: 3, 3: 2, 1: 2, and 2: 1 is included.

Rotate and Flip-The image can be rotated 90 degrees left and right. They can be flipped 180 degrees as well. Incremental rotation has also been added, allowing users to straighten and tilt their photos as they please.

Light and Color Adjustments-Users can adjust the brightness, contrast, exposure, saturation, highlights and shadows of their photos. You can see the previous and next photos even after editing.

Important notes about OneDrive updates

(Photo: PIXTA / PhotoMIX-Company) Microsoft 365 data breache

OneDrive users can also choose to save the edited photo as a new file or overwrite the old one. If users want to access their original photos, Microsoft states that they can use version history to restore their photos.

With this update, you’ll be able to view your OneDrive photos and videos on your TV, thanks to Chromecast, your streaming device. You can also use the software to filter and view your photos. Users can choose to see only the photos in the Pictures folder or all the photos stored in OneDrive.

New photo-related features are currently only available for your personal OneDrive account. This feature will be available for OneDrive accounts at work and school sometime this summer.

Future photo organization updates

Microsoft plans another update within the next two months for anyone trying to organize their photos with OneDive.

According to The Verge, future updates will include a setting to create folders based on the photo upload source. The uploaded image is automatically saved in the corresponding folder. For example, screenshots are saved in a folder that is automatically created for such images.

