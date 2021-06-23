Guide to academic research database





Google Scholar is a searchable database of academic literature. Connect users to research and journal articles on almost any topic of interest. Not all articles are free. Membership may be required to read the full version. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Founded in 2004, Google Scholar is a large database of scholarly literature that allows users to access information, cross-reference it with other sources, and keep track of new research as it is published.

You can use Google Scholar to access the following types of sources:

Journal Conference Papers Academic Books Preprinted Papers and Paper Summary Technical Report

Here’s everything you need to know about powerful research tools.

How to use Google Scholar

Anyone can access the search database. Also, because it is built with university students, graduate students, and other scholars in mind, it makes it easier for those who write academic papers to create references, so anyone can enjoy the benefits. I can do it.

You can search by “article” or “case law” on the Google Scholar home page.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Here’s just one example of what you can do with Google Scholar:

Create an alert. You can create a library of studies on topics of interest, such as global warming, and create alerts to keep you up to date with the latest studies. Explore related studies. By examining related citations, authors, and publications, you can gain a deeper knowledge of complex topics of interest, such as research in the field of astronomy. Check out the Resources section. Accessing the Bibliography section of an article can help you branch your research and identify the sources that authors used for their treatises. Save the article to your library. Saving your search to your Google Scholar library will help you organize and track your favorite results. Export citations. You can use the Bibliography Manager section to export a complete citation of an article in your preferred format.Access to information

Google Scholar is free to use as a search tool. However, because we retrieve information from many other databases, some of the results we retrieve may require login (or payment) to access the complete information.

Quick Tip: Whether an article is free depends on many factors, including the obligations of the publication and its funding agency. Google Scholar profile[パブリックアクセス]Go to the section and check the obligations if a free version is available. An HTML or PDF link will appear on the right.

Nevertheless, explanations and summaries are usually free and provide an overview of what is contained in the article.

Articles and books that are not free provide summaries and explanations. Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider Search Tips and Best Practices

You can sort by date on the left side of the page.Fisher / Insider

Sort your search by date (or specify a start date) to find the latest and most relevant data. Search for the keywords “all versions”, “related articles”, and “source” to include the free version of the article in your search. Results; You need to look for PDF and library posts. Check out the article references to get a deeper understanding of the topic.

Overall, Google Scholar offers a great way to do academic research. Despite its drawbacks, it is a tool that you can use to clarify, investigate, and notify users about a variety of topics.

