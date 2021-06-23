Chrome on iOS is getting a great new feature to keep secret tabs private – BGR





When it comes to protecting our data and ensuring privacy, companies that create the software we use to browse the Internet cannot implement too many safety features. There is no such thing as overkill. As a result, Chrome users on iOS devices will be happy to learn about the new features of the test and everyone will have access to it.

As Bleeping Computer discovered earlier this week, Google has added the ability to lock the secret tab behind Face ID (or Touch ID for iPhone and iPad users with older devices). The Chrome Secret tab is great for excluding embarrassing searches and websites from your browser history, but it doesn’t help much if someone rents a smartphone and opens the Chrome app. This feature allows you to keep your secret tab private even if you forget that it’s open.

Perhaps this feature will eventually go to the settings menu and be easily accessible to anyone, but it’s still at this point and should be enabled by following these steps:

Open the Chrome app on your iPhone or iPad, type chrome: // flags in the address bar, and tap the blue button to go to your keyboard. This will bring up a page called “Experiment”. From here, you need to search for the “Secret Mode Device Authentication” flag. Open the drop-down menu below the flag and[有効]Choose. Close the Chrome browser and reopen it. When Chrome reopens[設定]>[プライバシー]When you move to[Chromeを閉じるときにシークレットタブをロックする]You will see a toggle labeled. This needs to be enabled.

When you toggle it, the Face ID prompt appears quickly. From now on, when I quit the Chrome app and try to open the Secret tab, I get a blank screen. A single button that says “Unlock with Face ID”. You need to tap the button to activate the scan, and when the phone recognizes your face, a hidden tab will open.

Go back to the steps above[実験]You can easily disable this feature in the settings menu or remove it altogether from the app at any time by disabling the page flag. I don’t know when or when this feature will be released, but everyone should be able to test it now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos