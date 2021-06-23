Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton begins sending player data to China





Battlegrounds Mobile India, considered a desi version of PUBG Mobile India, faced a serious allegation over the weekend when it claimed in a report from IGN India that Battlegrounds Mobile India was sending user data to a server in China.

The report claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India player data was sent to the China Mobile Communications server. The report added that the server to which the Battlegrounds Mobile India player data was sent is owned by a Chinese state-owned carrier. The report added that Battlegrounds Mobile India has also established a connection with the Tencent server. However, in a new report, IGN claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton fixed a bug that prevented Battlegrounds Mobile India player data from being sent to Chinese data servers.

As part of that, Krafton issued a statement acknowledging the case, stating: “Krafton is fully aware of recent concerns about data processing regarding BGMI Early Access Testing. Like other global mobile games and apps, Battlegrounds Mobile India uses third-party solutions to create its own gaming capabilities. In the process of using these solutions, some game data was shared with third parties. Its privacy policy is if the user agrees to the privacy policy and chooses to migrate their account. , We fully disclose that the app may transfer some user data. No data has been shared in violation of our privacy policy. “

A spokeswoman added: “The data shared with third parties is only for enabling certain gaming features. In the meantime, Krafton will be forwarded to an unexpectedly restricted IP address prior to its official release. We will continue to carefully monitor and protect our data. ”It is not clear which“ game features ”the spokesperson referred to and whether these features were optional. According to today’s IGN India report, BGMI currently appears to be pinging data servers in China only when users request that existing PUBG Mobile data be ported to BGMI. PUBG Mobile is published and operated by China-based Tencent Gaming, so the latter is still understandable.

In particular, PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, Krafton launched Early Access / Open Beta of Battleground Mobile India on the Android platform on Thursday (June 18th).

Interested players can now download Battlegrounds Mobile India to their Android devices. PUBG Mobile India enthusiasts can use APK and OBB files or do it through the Google Play store.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India using APK + OBB file and Google PlayStore APK and OBB file

In particular, the APK file size is 72 MB, while the OBB file size is 637 MB. This means that Battlegrounds Mobile India players need to have enough storage on their mobile phones to download the desi version of PUBG Mobile India.

Step 1: Use the link above to download both the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB files.

Step 2: Next, install the APK file, but it’s not open yet. Rename the OBB file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile”

Step 3: Paste OBB to Android / OBB /com.pubg.imobile

Step 4: After this, gamers need to open the Battlegrounds Mobile India application and select one of the two resource packs.

Step 5: Finally, you can log in and enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to Krafton, Early Access progress will be saved and made available in the final release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

