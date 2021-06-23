YouTube wins EU copyright proceeding – The Hollywood Reporter





Google has a lot of luck in the European Union this week. On the same day that the court ruled in favor of YouTube on the issue of copyright infringement, the European Commission announced an investigation into the issue of antitrust law surrounding Google’s advertising business.

In terms of copyright, the court has ruled that YouTube is not liable for copyright infringement by its users.

Music producer Frank Peterson found a video and audio recording of Sarah Brightman’s A Winter Symphony album and sent Google Germany a cancellation and resignation after her related tour performance was uploaded to YouTube. (His credits for the work in question vary, including producers, backing vocalists, composers, and publishers.) He complained of dissatisfaction with the company’s reaction. The dispute was referred to the judicial court after passing through the German court system for several years.

In the EU, authors have the exclusive right to allow or prohibit the “public transmission” of a work, with some exceptions. The court acknowledges that YouTube is “essential” for the illegal sharing of copyrighted content, but it is not sufficient to classify YouTube as a communicator under the law. YouTube does not screen content prior to posting, warns users to comply with copyright laws, and sets out procedures for reporting content that violates our Terms of Service.

“The operator of a video sharing platform or file hosting and sharing platform that allows users to illegally publish protected content to the public does not” communicate “the content to the public within the following meanings: Unless the provisions merely make the platform available, but contribute to providing access to such content to the public in violation of copyright. ” The summary is embedded below. “This is especially true if you have specific knowledge that protected content is illegally available on the platform and you are refraining from quickly deleting or blocking access to it, or That is the case, even though the operator knows or should. In a general sense, users of that platform illegally expose content protected through that platform to the public. We know that and are refraining from introducing appropriate technical means that can be expected from reasonably hard-working operators in the situation to counter it, either on that platform or illegally by the operator to the public. When participating in the selection of transmitted protected content, provide reliable and effective copyright infringement on that platform and provide tools on the platform specifically aimed at the illegal sharing of such content. Or deliberately promote such sharing. The fact that the operator employs a financial model that illegally encourages users of the platform to communicate protected content to the public through the platform. “

On the other hand, in terms of antitrust law, the European Commission is investigating whether Google is doing anti-competitive acts regarding online advertising.

“Google collects data for targeted advertising purposes, sells advertising space, and also acts as an online advertising intermediary,” EVP’s Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy, said in a statement Tuesday. It was. “That’s why Google exists at almost every level of the online display advertising supply chain. Google is concerned that it makes it difficult for rival online advertising services to compete in the so-called ad tech stack. A fair competition is essential for everyone in the supply chain. Fair competition is important. Advertisers reach consumers on publishers’sites, and publishers turn space into advertisers. It’s important for both selling and generating revenue and funding for your content. “

Google hasn’t responded to your comment request yet.

