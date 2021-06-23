Fortnite announces Cosmic Summer event





Summer is finally here. Fortnite is entering the season with a whole new event! Starting today, players will be able to participate in the Cosmic Summer event. The event brings back popular Creative LTMs such as the Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0-Custom Team, Pro 100, Freaky Flight-Air Royale, and The Pit-FFA. Completing the quest gives players a chance to get rewards that match the summer theme. I forgot to mention the important thing, but there is also a new summer outfit. Naturally, this is all tied to this season’s alien theme. The Cosmic Summer Event will continue until July 5th.

Epic Games has released a trailer for the Cosmic Summer event in a tweet embedded at the top or bottom of this page.

There may be a huge motherhood in the sky, but there is no time like a gift for PARTY 🥳👽

Cosmic summer has begun! Please join us:

-Repeater LTM and Creative Island-Creative Challenges and Free Benefits-New Repeater Summer Outfit https://t.co/Lq3QzOHuBtpic.twitter.com/SBWku2ecIi

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 22, 2021

Completing quests during the event unlocks Brain Freeze Back Bling (available in multiple popsicle colors), Cloud Llama Board Glider (available in multiple designs), and more. Complete 2 Cosmic Summer Quests to unlock the Believers Beach loading screen, and complete 6 to unlock the Popsicle Wrap (gear looks like a bomb pop) and complete 12 quests. This will unlock the Lil Treat emotes.

Overall, Fortnite fans should have some fun reasons to check out the game this summer! The event trailer looks so much fun, and the unlockable rewards should provide a great incentive to keep coming back. For those who plan to stay indoors to overcome the heat, Fortnite seems like a great way to spend the summer!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

What do you think of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event? Are you excited about any of the LTMs?







