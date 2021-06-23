Niantic is changing Pokemon GO exploration bonuses in response to the development of COVID-19





news

Zhiqing Wan published on June 22, 2021

When the COVID-19 pandemic occurred earlier last year, Niantic made some changes to the Pokemon GO exploration mechanism to make it easier for players to catch Pokemon from within their home range and earn bonuses. But as more people are vaccinated and the world is slowly recovering, Niantic has announced that it will roll back some of those changes and bring the game back to its original state.

Niantic’s announced some new exploration bonuses that will be first rolled out in the US and New Zealand next month, as well as some bonuses introduced last year that will be changed or removed.

New bonus:

Rotate Jim Photo Disc to get up to 2 free raid passes per day. Improves the effect of incense on the move. As long as you haven’t reached your maximum gift inventory, spinning PokStops will guarantee your gift. Rotate PokStop and you will receive a 10x bonus XP. For the first time.

Bonuses that are being changed or will be removed:

Over the past year, even if you couldn’t leave the house, the incense was more effective and attracted Pokemon more often. After the change, this effect will be set to the standard level when stationary and will increase when moving. Previously, Buddy Pokemon brought more gifts every day. Up to 5 gifts at a time, up to 3 times a day. This is because the trainer knew that there was a shortage of supplies such as Pokeballs and berries to help catch Pokemon. Moving on to encourage trainers to play more outside, they can continue to receive supplies from spinning PokStops. After the change, the frequency of gifts from Buddy Pokemon will decrease. Previously, the interaction distance between Pokestop and Jim was longer, allowing you to participate from a distance. After this change, the distance will revert to the standard distance if it makes sense in different places, but may increase during future events or as part of certain features.

Remaining bonus:

The duration of the incense remains 60 minutes. There are no walking requirements for the GO Battle League. You can challenge the trainer remotely using a QR code, and the requirement to fight friends remotely has been reduced to Good Friends. Maximum number of gifts you can carry You will still have 20 items in your bag at a time. Trainers can open up to 30 gifts per day from the previous 20. You will continue to receive 3x Stardust and XP on your first Pokemon catch of the day. ..

Pokemon GO is now available on mobile devices.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos